Grapevine April 6, 2025: From the distaff side

Although the Olympic Committee of Israel is headed by a woman – judoka Yael Arad – and Jewish female athletes are doing well in international competitions, the Maccabi World Union continues to take a chauvinistic attitude when it comes to including women in the decision-making process.

The matter was raised last month at the second annual Congress of the Maccabi Women’s Forum that was held at the Kfar Maccabiah campus.

The forum called on the MWU leaders to appoint women leaders within their communities, who will then go on to establish local women’s forums.

Forum members gathered to discuss goals for 2025, following the launch of the group in 2024, during a period of extraordinary circumstances affecting Jewish communities worldwide with Israel at war and amid rising global antisemitism.

With the ultimate goal of reaching 100 women leaders in 100 cities, the forum focused on growing its global network of active women’s leadership while expanding women’s presence, involvement, and leadership within all areas of the MWU, amplifying the unique perspectives of women in the movement and influencing the future of the MWU. After 10 months of intensive work, chairwomen have been elected in 27 communities worldwide and have established local women’s forums in their communities. Maccabi World Union launches Global Women’s Forum. (credit: RONEN TOPELBERG)

The Maccabi Women’s Forum has taken the lead in a number of activities following October 7 in relation to the hostages, sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas against Israeli women, and more. Through the MWF, women leaders from communities throughout Europe, North America, South America, and elsewhere are working to promote awareness and action regarding these issues and others of relevance to women in Israel and the Diaspora at large.

Forum leadership includes Orly Froman, MWF co-chair; Lisa Borowick, MWF co-chair and vice president of MWU Australia; Shirit Saks-Haim, honorary secretary of MWU; Ronit Neeman, a member of the MWU secretariat and chair of the European Desk; and Ilana Ben Namer-Kevehazi, head of the European, Australian, and South African desks and head of the Board of Trustees.

“In the past year, we have had the privilege of meeting many quality women who are running significant activities in their communities, and their connection to Israel and to the situation in Israel occupies them daily. With such a group and with more women who will join us, we can lead MWU and the Jewish world to a better and safer place, of course, together with you – the men,” said Froman.

The event also included addresses delivered by special guests Merav Leshem Gonen – mother of released hostage Romi Gonen – and Oriya Berlin from the IDF Public Diplomacy office, each a female leader in her respective field.

■ AROUND 700 outstanding high school girls from across Israel participated in the TechWomen 2025 event at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology last month. Now in its 10th year, the event introduces students to academic studies at the Technion and the vast opportunities offered by degrees in science and engineering.

Technion supporter and American Technion Society national board member Rosalyn August, whose generous support makes TechWomen events possible each year, addressed the students in a recorded message, saying, “I support this special program with my heart and my resources because I want to empower brilliant women like you.

“There is so much darkness in the world, and the Technion and the education you can acquire here represent the light. I have seen how women at the Technion are changing the world, and I have no doubt that you have the power to do the same.”

Prof. Adi Salzberg, vice president for diversity and inclusion, emphasized: “It is so important for us to invite you here because, as one of the world’s leading academic institutions, we want the brightest and sharpest minds – and we refuse to give up on half the population.

“Increasing female representation at the Technion directly impacts women’s representation in industry, particularly in hi-tech, and thus influences the future of Israeli society. I hope to see you here at the Technion in the coming years.”

The opening session was once again hosted by Dr. Efrat Sabach, an astrophysicist who completed all of her degrees at the Technion. She shared her journey, explained the field of astrophysics, and highlighted the Technion’s achievements over the past 100 years – including the rise in the number of female students, from just one in the first graduating class to nearly 50% today.

Julia Saleh-Natur, a PhD student in physics, presented her research under Prof. Ehud Behar. Her team is developing GALI, an innovative system for detecting gamma radiation. Once deployed at the International Space Station, it will help identify gamma-ray bursts from deep space.

Maj. Neta Blum, a PhD student in the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering and CEO of the AT Program, shared some of her experiences with the students. “In the air force, I investigated aircraft failures using engineering principles. Now, as part of my PhD at the Technion, I am applying those same principles to study failures in the human body.

Blum, a Forbes “30 Under 30” honoree (2020) and recipient of Forum Dvorah’s Future Generation Leader award (2023), was also selected for Israel’s 2025 Voice of the People committee, led by President Isaac Herzog, which includes 150 Jewish leaders worldwide tackling the global challenges confronting the Jewish people.

Michal Levitzky, a master’s student in the Faculty of Architecture and Urban Planning, discussed her research at the intersection of art, nature, and technology.

“I paint using VR headsets and print with a home 3D printer. It’s not just the final product that interests me but also the process – the connection between technologies. No other place in Israel provides such infrastructure for a master’s degree like the Technion does,” she said.

Currently, under the guidance of architect Shany Barath, head of the Technological Innovation Lab in the Built Environment, Levitzky is developing 3D-printed habitats and is set to present her research at a conference in Tokyo. Additionally, she teaches AI-powered creativity for design and architecture professionals.

■ WHILE THE caprices of US President Donald Trump have caused some dismay in Israel despite the profound gratitude accorded him for his role in securing the release of some of the hostages held by Hamas and despite the growing antisemitism and anti-Israel climate across America, not all is dark in the Israel-US relationship.

Dr. Baruch Kaplan, president of the Israel Society of Dermatology and Venereology, has been elected as the international board adviser to the board of directors of the American Academy of Dermatology. This historic appointment marks the first time an Israeli dermatologist has been selected for the AAD board, underscoring Kaplan’s exceptional contributions to the field and the growing global recognition of Israeli dermatology.

As the sole international adviser, Kaplan joins a distinguished panel of experts guiding the largest and most prestigious dermatological society in the world, representing nearly 21,000 physicians specializing in skin, hair, and nail conditions.

A leading dermatologist and dermatological surgeon, Kaplan specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery and advanced cosmetic and reconstructive skin treatments. He is a past president of the Israel Society for Dermatologic Surgery, a sought-after speaker on cutting-edge dermatological technologies, and an author of numerous academic publications.

Responding to tragedies abroad

■ DESPITE THE daunting situation in Israel, IsraAID was quick to respond to the urgent need for aid following the calamitous earthquake in Myanmar last week and was among the first foreign aid groups to arrive.

Also speedy in its response to the devastation was the London-based World Jewish Relief organization, which launched an urgent emergency appeal to raise funds to support the affected communities. The earthquake, which has already claimed thousands of lives and caused widespread destruction, has left countless individuals without shelter, food, or access to medical care.

This disaster has exacerbated pre-existing vulnerabilities, with nearly 20 million people in the region already in critical need of humanitarian assistance before the quake. The scale of devastation is immense, and the need for a coordinated response is urgent.

World Jewish Relief has partnered with Swanyee, a trusted organization with over six years of experience working in Myanmar, to deliver immediate support to the most vulnerable populations.

Together, they are working to assess the needs of those affected and provide essential aid, including cash and voucher assistance for emergency shelter, hygiene kits containing clean drinking water, soap, and water purification tablets, blankets to help keep families warm, food packages for the hardest-hit communities, and first aid kits to support local medical units treating the injured.

“Our response is focused on immediate relief and support, ensuring that we reach those in greatest need as quickly as possible,” said Paul Anticoni, CEO of World Jewish Relief. “In times of crisis, it is our responsibility as a community to extend our hands and hearts to those suffering, regardless of nationality or faith.”

Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg stated, “While supporting Jewish communities in need across the globe, World Jewish Relief upholds the Jewish value of ‘every human life created in God’s image’ by offering a compassionate and swift response wherever people suffer disaster across all borders of nationality and faith.”

World Jewish Relief has launched this appeal with the full support of the UK’s leading Jewish communal bodies.