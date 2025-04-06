Tariff-ic timing: Trump imposing tariffs on Israeli goods is shameful betrayal - editorial

In a move that left Israeli officials and business leaders both stunned and disheartened, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday the imposition of a 17% tariff on Israeli goods entering the United States (along with additional tariffs assigned globally).

The decision by the Trump administration to impose tariffs on Israeli goods is nothing short of a shameful betrayal.

This move came merely hours after Israel abolished all remaining tariffs on American imports – a gesture of goodwill and economic partnership. Yet, instead of reciprocating, Trump has chosen to punish an ally. He may have an “America First” policy, but this is no way to treat a friend. The abrupt and unexpected nature of this tariff imposition not only undermines the spirit of cooperation but also raises pressing questions about the future of Israel-US trade relations.

What makes this decision particularly galling is the timing. On Tuesday, Israel officially removed all tariffs on American products. This was intended to deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations and provide Israeli consumers with access to more affordable American goods.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that this move was part of a broader policy to “open the market to competition, introduce diversity into the economy, and reduce the cost of living.” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich echoed this sentiment, highlighting the opportunity to “reshape the strategic economic relationship” with the US and promote stronger cooperation. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with U.S. President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER/FILE PHOTO)

However, the US response was not as anticipated, and feels, among Israeli officials and business leaders, like a definite slap in the face. Israeli officials were taken aback by this decision, having believed that their elimination of tariffs on US imports would forestall any reciprocal actions. An anonymous official expressed the collective shock, stating, “We were sure that the decision to completely cancel tariffs on imports from the US would prevent this move. But it didn’t happen.”

Tariffs' economic implications

The economic implications of these tariffs are significant. Israel boasts a $17 billion export market to the US, with key sectors including diamonds, machinery, electrical, and medical equipment. The newly imposed tariffs threaten to diminish the competitiveness of these industries in the American market. Michel Nies, a Citi economist, estimates a potential economic impact of up to $3 billion, equating to 0.6% of Israel’s GDP.

This also happened right after an OECD report last week stated that aggregate economic activity in Israel recovered partially during the Israel-Hamas War but remained weak in 2024 and that investments by the end of that year were 15% lower than prewar levels. Exports were precariously low, too.

The report also predicted that GDP growth would be 3.4% in 2025 and 5.5% in 2026. At a time when Israelis are struggling economically, a strong economy is a necessity, and Trump’s tariffs threw a wrench in the works.

Israel's business community is already feeling the strain and this situation is further complicated by the broader global economic context. Trump's tariff announcements sent shock waves through international markets. While the administration defends these tariffs as measures to protect American industries and address trade imbalances, the immediate repercussions suggest a trajectory toward increased economic isolationism and potential global trade conflicts.

The imposition of tariffs on Israel feels like a betrayal of trust. The Jewish state has consistently demonstrated its commitment to fostering a strong economic partnership with the United States. The unilateral nature of this tariff imposition not only undermines this commitment but also sets a concerning precedent for how the US engages with its allies – many of whom are becoming more wary of dealing with Trump and the unpredictable nature of his administration.

Historically, Jerusalem’s relationship with Washington has been characterized by mutual support and collaboration, and this bond, of course, goes beyond mere economic interests. The current tariff dispute threatens to potentially erode some of this foundation, introducing an element of unpredictability into a partnership that has long been a cornerstone of both nations’ foreign policies.

Moving forward, it is imperative for both nations to engage in open and productive dialogue to address these trade issues. Israel’s proactive removal of tariffs on US goods was a gesture of goodwill, and Trump’s response was no way to treat a friend.