Four questions the Israeli government must provide answers for - opinion

As a mother and a citizen, I find myself asking difficult questions this Passover.

Last week, on a field tour in Gaza, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir told his soldiers he “expects the Rafah Brigade to be defeated,” and emphasized that “the goal of our operation here is clear and moral: to return all of our hostages home, to win, and to hurt Hamas.”

His words worried me deeply.

What will be the fate of the hostages?

“Returning all of our hostages is a moral goal,” said Zamir. Indeed, the second phase of the deal, signed by the Israeli government, stipulates the return of all hostages – in exchange for an end to the war, the withdrawal of IDF forces from Gaza, and talks on a permanent status.

Before Israel violated the agreement, 30 living hostages and eight bodies had been returned. The government left 59 hostages behind. Those who returned have warned how dangerous the fighting is for those still held: They risk being bombed, executed, or simply disappearing into the tunnels. Every day of fighting reduces the chance of their return alive. Israelis are seen protesting for the return of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. (credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)

Isn’t it already clear that we’re headed for the same dead end?

The chief of staff expects his troops to defeat the Rafah Brigade – yet six months ago, the IDF had already claimed that victory. “Although they were well prepared, we defeated the Rafah Brigade,” it declared at the time.

Hamas’s continued grip on power is deeply troubling, but it seems the government’s actions are not intended to remove it. Far from weakening Hamas, the ongoing war may be strengthening it – fueling radicalization, fostering despair, and making it easier to recruit new fighters.

The devastation is deep and could lead to further cycles of violence.

Is there any option besides endless war?

Security experts stress that only a regional agreement – supported by moderate Arab states and international guarantees – can enable the establishment of a civilian mechanism to replace Hamas and rebuild Gaza.

Such a move could strengthen pragmatic Palestinian leadership and help sideline Hamas – militarily, politically, and socially.

Any government truly committed to removing Hamas must propose a comprehensive political plan. Refusing to engage in talks plays into Hamas’s hands.

A political agreement is not a “prize” for Hamas, but a security move to strip it of both weapons and public legitimacy.

Is this truly a war of “no choice”?

For years, our leaders chose not to address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, hoping to manage it “on a low flame.” Most of us were indifferent, as we were able to maintain the illusion of normality.

But October 7 and a year and a half of fighting prove that managing the conflict means living in the shadow of a brutal war, ongoing insecurity, and deep grief.

Reality demands a shift in perspective. Both Israelis and Palestinians are here to stay. If we wish to avoid perpetual violence, we must find a way to live together.

The government chose to break the deal to avoid this basic truth. Instead of dealing with it, they keep walking blindly into the abyss.

But there is a choice.

Conditions are aligning for long-term security: a regional agreement, the end of war, an alternative government in Gaza based on pragmatic Palestinian leadership, and solid security guarantees from trusted partners.

Preventing Hamas’s resurgence must be a core goal. As Ksenia Svetlova said: “For the first time, Arab countries are ready to put boots on the ground to help build a stable and moderate Palestinian government in Gaza.”

This coalition has already proven its effectiveness, defending Israel during the Iranian attack in April 2024.

The road ahead won’t be easy. But it is the only path toward lasting peace – and a country where we can raise our children to live and flourish.

The Israeli government must:

Return all the abductees – now.

End the war – for the sake of all of us.

Launch a bold diplomatic initiative – to end the cycle of violence.

We must not miss this opportunity.

The writer is a member of the Women Wage Peace movement and a communications expert.