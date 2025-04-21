A five-point plan for Zionists navigating American politics - opinion

As American political support grows less predictable, Israel must act with foresight. Sometimes, a single phrase can clarify a complex reality – a simple idea that helps anchor and organize your thinking.

For me, one of those phrases came from a podcast interview I heard shortly after Donald Trump’s reelection in November 2024.

The host was Bari Weiss – the respected former New York Times columnist who left due to its growing antisemitism and woke culture, and who now runs The Free Press, a major center-right new media outlet. Her guest was billionaire tech mogul and philanthropist Marc Andreessen, one of the earliest Silicon Valley figures to support Trump publicly.

Weiss pressed him: Given how vague the Trump campaign’s platform was – with conflicting voices on Ukraine, NATO, Iran, foreign aid, immigration, debt, and even support for Israel – how could he back Trump so early and so publicly?

Andreessen's answer was simple but powerful: "There may not be a program, per se, but he has a direction – and it is the direction that the country needs to go."

That idea stuck with me. In politics, clarity is rare. Uncertainty and contradiction are constants. But even when details are fuzzy, it’s often possible to discern the direction things are heading.

When it comes to the future of American support for Israel, the direction is becoming clearer – and more concerning.

Support for Israel within the Democratic Party is declining, especially among progressives. At the same time, the Republican Party is shifting toward isolationism, with growing pockets of antisemitism on its fringes.

Neither trend is dominant – yet. But both are growing. The overall direction of US support for Israel is becoming less stable, less assured, and more conditional.

How must Israel prepare for this new reality? These five strategic points outline how to adapt and thrive.

First, Israel must continue to diversify its global alliances. While the US remains our closest partner, overdependence is dangerous. Strategic ties must deepen with countries like India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and Australia.

The breakthrough of the Abraham Accords

Regionally, the Abraham Accords were a breakthrough – now we must broaden and deepen them, ideally including normalization with Saudi Arabia. Outreach to Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia through tech, water, and agricultural cooperation is essential.

Second, Israel must invest heavily in rebuilding bipartisan American support – not just politically, but culturally and emotionally. That means speaking to younger, more diverse audiences, including progressives and the rising New Right, both of which are increasingly influential.

We must engage students, influencers, faith leaders, and political up-and-comers in fresh, authentic ways.

Third, Israel should gradually reduce its reliance on US military aid. While deeply appreciated, it is becoming politically charged and can be used against us. Israel’s strong economy can support key systems like the Iron Dome, and doing so reinforces our independence and credibility.

Fourth, Israel must modernize its public diplomacy. Social media is today’s battlefield. We need a new generation of spokespeople – diverse, articulate, and compelling – who can tell Israel’s story of innovation, democracy, and coexistence in ways that resonate.

Fifth, we must strengthen our internal cohesion and our relationship with world Jewry. A fractured, isolated Israel will struggle. A united, vibrant, and morally confident Israel will earn admiration and loyalty from within and without.

While the future holds surprises, the direction is clear: American political support for Israel is growing less certain. But if we have the vision, discipline, and courage to prepare, Israel can not only weather the storm – it can emerge stronger, more independent, and more respected than ever.

The writer is an international lecturer, author of Why Be Jewish? and Raising Kids to LOVE Being Jewish, and a cofounder of Mosaica Press.