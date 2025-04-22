Being bold and not apologizing for Israeli identity in front of the UN - opinion

In recent months, as tensions across the Middle East escalated and rippled through international forums, I have grappled with a difficult question: Should Beit Issie Shapiro continue to participate in United Nations initiatives when the institution continually demonstrates hostility toward Israel?

The systemic bias is too difficult to ignore. Since 2006, the UN General Assembly has passed more resolutions against Israel than all other countries combined.

UNESCO, whose goal is “to promote world peace and security through international cooperation in education, culture, the arts and sciences,” has repeatedly adopted its own resolutions that seek to delegitimize Jewish connections to Israel’s historic and religious sites.

As CEO of an Israeli-based organization that has become a global leader in disability rights and inclusion, it’s not only professional; it feels very personal. Yet, in considering calls to withdraw from UN organizations like UNESCO, I find myself taking a position that may seem contradictory.

Which is: We need to be bold and maintain our presence in the exact place where opposition exists, without apologizing for who we are or where we’re from.

Our work transcends politics. Our mission – to create a more inclusive society by advancing opportunities and rights for people with disabilities – serves humanity on a global scale, regardless of nationality, religion, or political affiliation.

When UNESCO granted Beit Issie Shapiro Special Consultative Status in 2012, it did so in recognition of our contributions to disability rights globally, an acknowledgment that our expertise and innovation in disability inclusion deserve a place at the international table.

That recognition has allowed us to influence key policies that affect millions of individuals with disabilities around the world. Our Israel-developed therapeutic and educational models have been adopted in over 30 countries. Our voice has been instrumental in advancing the implementation of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Israel.

Israeli contribution to disability rights and inclusion

Israel’s contributions to disability rights and inclusion are among our nation’s proudest achievements. From groundbreaking assistive technologies to innovative therapeutic approaches, we have much to offer the world. By withdrawing from UN-based forums, we would silence one of Israel’s most positive voices on the global stage.

There is precedent for this approach. In October 2023, when the UN General Assembly voted on a resolution regarding the conflict that failed to condemn the October 7 terror attacks, Israel rightly protested. Yet, Israeli disability rights organizations, including ours, continued to work within UN disability rights agencies, choosing to selectively engage with them without giving up our principles.

This does not mean we remain silent when faced with bias or double standards. On the contrary, our continued presence gives us a voice to challenge misrepresentations and advocate for fairness. When I speak at international conferences about our work with Arab and Jewish children with disabilities learning side by side, I provide a counternarrative to those who falsely claim a different narrative.

Some might argue that any participation legitimizes the very institutions that continue to demonstrate bias against Israel. While I understand this concern, principled engagement can be more effective than absence. By showing up, speaking the truth, and continuing to make valuable contributions, we demonstrate Israel’s commitment to universal values while challenging others to live up to those same ideals.

For example, when the UN Committee on the Convention of Rights of Persons with Disabilities met in June 2024, we decided to participate. Because we did so, we also brought a very critical public statement to the convention. Had we withdrawn, the innovative solutions developed here, as well as the perspective of Israeli experts, would have been absent from crucial discussions. (And our criticisms of the UN would not have been a part of the week’s discourse.)

Beit Issie Shapiro’s work in AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) and assistive technology was featured in UNESCO’s recent 2024 report “Innovative Technologies for Inclusive Education,” which highlights top global examples of such from around the world, including the US, China, Italy, and the UK. We are proud to have our work on that list and the recognition of Israel as a leader in this space.

So we will continue our UN-related work with eyes wide open and speak boldly when necessary. We will not apologize for our Israeli identity nor for our decision to keep our seat at the table, despite the difficult conversations that may take place around it.

The most vulnerable among us deserve nothing less. The rights and opportunities of individuals with disabilities around the world should not become casualties of a broader political conflict.

Sometimes, the boldest move is to stay engaged, especially when it would be easier to walk away.

The writer is the CEO of Beit Issie Shapiro, Israel’s leading developer and provider of innovative therapies and state-of-the-art services for children and adults with disabilities. Previously, he served in the Prime Minister’s Office, holding the position of deputy director of logistics and security.