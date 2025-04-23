Grapevine April 23, 2025: Early risers

Australian Ambassador Ralph King will have to get up extra early this coming Friday morning for the annual Anzac Day ceremony, which commemorates the dawn landing in Gallipoli on the Turkish coast on April 25, 1915, by members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps in what was the first major military action fought by the Anzacs in the First World War.

Of the 70,000 soldiers from the Allied armies, 20,000 were Anzacs.

It was an ill-fated landing, and there were heavy casualties on both sides.

Australia launched the Anzac Day memorial tradition in 1916, and it subsequently became a tradition in all the countries in which Australia and/or New Zealand have diplomatic representation.

In Israel, Anzac Day is hosted in Jerusalem at the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery on Mount Scopus by the Australian ambassador and Australian Embassy staff. Until a few years ago, it was held at 10 a.m., out of consideration for people who were coming to Jerusalem from elsewhere in the country. But then one particular ambassador decided to emulate the forces for whom the day is named, and it’s been that way ever since.

Not only the ambassador has to be a very early morning riser, but also members of his staff, and participants from other embassies, the IDF, the Foreign Ministry, and Christian and Jewish clergy.

In the years in which the ceremony started at 10 a.m., both heads of diplomatic missions and military attachés participated. Now it’s just the military attachés, with an occasional ambassador.

Different countries can learn from each other, and something one can learn from Australia is to be gracious in victory. The Anzacs, when they joined the Allies, fought the Germans in both world wars, and fought the Turks in the First World War. The Turks remained neutral during the Second World War, except for the final three months, when they joined the Allies in fighting the Germans. Representatives of both former enemy countries are invited to Anzac Day ceremonies – and they attend, and join their colleagues in laying wreaths.

Miriam Adelson's meaningful dress

■ WHAT REASON could a woman billionaire have for wearing a dress that she first wore eight years ago? For one thing, the designer, Tel Aviv-based Tovale Chasin, is a personal friend, but for another, the dress in question carries a meaningful message.

Businesswoman and exceedingly generous philanthropist Miriam Adelson – who divides her time between Israel and the US, is known to have the ear of US President Donald Trump, and is among the largest donors to the Republican Party – first wore the dress at the inaugural ceremony marking the transfer of the US Embassy to Jerusalem. She wore it again on Monday, when she came to the President’s Residence in Jerusalem for the presentation of his credentials and the letter of recall of his predecessor by new US Ambassador Mike Huckabee.

The black-and-white print dress has a vertical gold print in Hebrew along the back with words from Psalm 137: “If I forget thee, O Jerusalem...”

Adelson was also among those who joined Huckabee in his private meeting with President Isaac Herzog. Kept out of the meeting was Chief of State Protocol Gil Haskel, whose tasks include introducing new ambassadors to the president, which he did seven times that morning.

Haskel took the slight in his stride, but not long afterward that day, at a vin d’honneur reception at the King David Jerusalem Hotel, hosted by five of the seven new envoys, Haskel’s face lit up with pleasure as they lauded him for his professionalism and for the hospitable welcome he had given them.

There was a huge turnout of ambassadors from many countries plus staff members of the embassies of Belarus, India, Canada, the Philippines, and Angola, which the five new ambassadors represent. THE BACK of Miriam Adelson’s dress with a vertical gold inscription in Hebrew on the back, with the words ‘If I forget thee, O Jerusalem...’ (credit: SARAH DAVIDOVICH)

Praise where praise is due

■ EARLIER AT the President’s Residence, praise was also heaped on Stephanie Hallett, who has served under three US ambassadors to Israel, and has twice been the chargée d’affaires ad interim, when the embassy was without ambassadors, because the nominees were awaiting approval. Both Herzog and Huckabee said appreciative things about her, with Huckabee adding that prior to his appointment, he was sure that she had whispered to President Trump that if he couldn’t find anyone, she would still be willing to serve.

Time to celebrate?

■ IN BYGONE years, on the day after Passover, the major daily papers featured photographs taken at Mimouna celebrations the previous evening, with emphasis on the festivities attended by the president and the prime minister, who each attended Mimouna events in different parts of the country.

Anyone who expected to see such photos on Sunday morning of this week was disappointed. The absence of such photos may be a sign of the public’s growing disenchantment with its leadership.

Mimouna megastars

■ THERE WERE, of course, Mimouna celebrations all over the country, both on Saturday night and on Sunday during the day and evening.

In Jerusalem, there were two major Mimouna celebrations – one on Sunday afternoon hosted by former deputy mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, who inter alia is Israel’s innovation envoy and secretary-general of the Kol Israel faction in the World Zionist Congress. The other was hosted by the World Federation of Sephardi Jews at the David Amar World Center for North African Jewish Heritage. FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM with Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen. (credit: STEVE LINDE)

During her period as deputy mayor, Hassan-Nahoum was responsible for diplomacy and tourism, in which capacity she promoted Jerusalem to foreign diplomats and also traveled abroad to promote Jerusalem as a tourist destination and as a city for economic investment and innovation.

A multitasker with a vivacious personality, Hassan-Nahoum, dressed in a flowing pale turquoise Moroccan gandoura in a delicate, sheer fabric, floated among her many guests, who included Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen, who had appointed her to her diplomatic role when he was foreign minister, Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman, international influencer and former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post Avi Mayer, former editor-in-chief of the Post and The Jerusalem Report Steve Linde, who today (Wednesday) is celebrating his 65th birthday, Hillel Neuer of UN Watch, political activist Laura Wharton, Asher Friedman of the Misgav Institute, the effervescent Rachael Risby Raz, who is the COO of Kol Israel, a former Diaspora affairs adviser to Ehud Olmert and more recently was responsible for international relations at the Biblical Zoo, and Ezra Cohen, Panama’s ambassador to Israel, who lives in Jerusalem, is Orthodox, and attends daily morning prayer services at a local synagogue.

Asked when his embassy would move to Jerusalem, Cohen shrugged but said that he was sure that it would eventually happen.

The Lion of Jerusalem

■ FOR MAYOR Lion, Mimouna was a travel day from one celebration to the next. He was also at the World Center for North African Jewish Heritage, which was overflowing with people who had come from all over the country in a spirit of joy and unity.

Several of those present came in traditional Moroccan attire.

Lion praised Haim Cohen, the chairman of the World Sephardi Federation and director of the David Amar World Center for North African Jewish Heritage, since its inception and later its official opening in June 2011. The center is located in a former community building for Moroccan Jews, founded in 1854 by Rabbi David ben Shimon. It houses many artifacts which are prime examples of North African Jewish heritage.

Lion commended Cohen for all that he has done for Jerusalem in general and the heritage center in particular over the years. He underscored that this is the second consecutive year in which Mimouna is being celebrated in the shadow of war, adding that “we all pray for the safe return of hostages and soldiers.”

Cohen himself welcomed rabbis, MKs, and former ambassador Yehuda Lancry.

Although the heritage center primarily hosts events related to different aspects of North African Jewry, Cohen revealed that he had recently been asked to host an event in memory of Jerusalem’s late legendary mayor Teddy Kollek. “There is no greater compliment,” he stated.

World Zionist Organization chairman Yaakov Hagoel, looking out at the crowd which included people of various political persuasions, said that he was glad to see everyone together in Jerusalem, “which is not just the capital of Israel, but the capital of the Jewish people.”

Stressing the importance of Jewish unity, Hagoel said: “We must always remember that Jewish unity is our obligation to future generations.”

Likud MK Keti Shitrit, aware that much of the work of the center, including that related to the Mimouna, was done in a voluntary capacity, declared: “There are wonderful people here who do holy work.”

Characterizing Mimouna as a social equalizer, Shitrit said that “Mimouna opens the door to all who come, regardless of status.”

The remarkable Riskins

■ ACCORDING TO the old adage, behind every great man stands a great woman. This is sometimes acknowledged in passing when tribute is being paid to the great man, but seldom is the great woman mentioned by name, and if she is, that, too, is just in passing, without acknowledging her contribution to his greatness. But this was not the case this week when tribute was being paid at a book launch event to the revolutionary Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, the founder of Efrat and the Ohr Torah Stone religious education network, which now boasts 32 institutions and programs.

A series of speakers not only acknowledged his wife, Vicky, who has been behind him and at his side for more than half a century, but they spoke of her contributions to Jewish life in the US and in Israel.

The couple’s daughter Rabba Batya Jacobs read Riskin’s own eloquent, long and heartfelt tribute to his wife as it appears in the book Judaism: A Love Story.

What a pleasure it was to hear the speakers and to know that such deeply felt love and appreciation for a life partner can be sustained indefinitely.

Master of ceremonies for the well-attended event at the Dan Panorama Jerusalem hotel was Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, the president and rosh yeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone, who set the tone for acknowledging Vicky Riskin as both the helpmate and soulmate of her husband.

Brander also spoke feelingly of Rabbi Riskin’s vision, energy, and compassion as a vibrant, inspirational, innovative, and transformational leader in the Orthodox communities of America and Israel.

It was Riskin who not only built communities in Manhattan and Efrat, but inspired people who had been removed from their heritage to develop a deep engagement with Judaism.

He also pioneered the move for extending the role of women to take on greater responsibility in religious Jewish life. Riskin can be credited with enabling women to act as advocates for agunot (women “chained” in marriages which they want to leave) in the Rabbinical Courts. THE RISKINS – Vicky and Rabbi Shlomo. (credit: MEIR ELIPUR)

Rabbi Benny Lau, the head of 929, the Tanach initiative, proved his fluency in English by addressing an audience of largely American expats plus many people from other English-speaking countries.

Addressing Riskin directly, Lau said: “You brought to Israel not just yourself, but your love. You came with an open heart.”

Referring to the book, he said “it’s not just a love story, but the journey of the Jewish people.”

Rabbi Hershel Billet, rabbi emeritus of Young Israel of Woodmere, New York, was affectionately known as the rabbis’ rabbi, because so many rabbis came to him for advice. Elaborating on the popular slogan that one man can make a difference, Billet said “One couple in this room have made a difference to Jews in America and Jews in Israel.”

In acknowledging the work and influence of Vicky Riskin, Billet said to Rabbi Riskin: “Vicky was an incredible choice for your life partner.” Then, turning to the audience, Billet said: “For all his abilities, Rabbi Riskin would never be where he is without Vicky.”

To accentuate this point, Yinon Ahiman, the director-general of Ohr Torah Stone, sang a Carlebech medley of songs sung to the bride on her way to the marriage canopy.

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis, a graduate of the Women’s Institute of Halachic Leadership at Jerusalem’s Midreshet Lindenbaum and the first Orthodox woman to hold the position of sole spiritual leader of an Open Orthodox community in Israel – Shirat HaTamar in Efrat – observed that love can transform a tradition. Rabbi Riskin’s love for Torah guides him in his approach through creative change and through many challenging situations, she added.

Robbie Rothenberg, a philanthropist, who, with his wife, Helene, made publication of the book possible, said that he had met Riskin many years ago while searching for meaning in his life. Through Riskin, he found it.

Vicky Riskin, who spoke very briefly, said that the book had gone through a long gestation period in that its writing had been interrupted by COVID, but this was nonetheless a period in which Rabbi Riskin had time to review what had already been written and to rewrite some of the material.

Throughout the large room in the hotel, the feeling of admiration and affection was palpable.

Forever beautiful

■ THE INTERNATIONAL Christian Embassy Jerusalem has consistently provided aid for Holocaust survivors, not just in terms of food, accommodation, clothing, and funds, but also in activities that improve the quality of life.

One such activity is co-sponsoring a beauty contest for aging Holocaust survivors, which has been made into an award-winning new documentary, Miss Holocaust Survivor: A Beauty Contest that Celebrates Life. The film will be screened on Thursday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at the ICEJ offices, 39 Pierre Koenig Street, Talpiot, Jerusalem.

Filmmaker Radek Wegrzyn will be present to introduce this remarkable documentary on the annual beauty contest in Haifa for women who survived the Shoah. The film both respectfully remembers the immense Jewish tragedy of the Shoah, while also lifting spirits with laughter and delight among the women contestants, who are still celebrating life after all these years.

The main character is 90-year-old contestant Rita Kasimov Brown, who was born in Poland and hid as a young Jewish girl with her family in a forest to evade deportation by the Nazis. Today, Rita lives in the ICEJ’s special Home for Holocaust Survivors in Haifa.

Bolstering security

■ NOT TO be confused with The New Israel Fund. One Israel Fund recently participated in an important security conference attended by security heads from regional and local municipalities across Judea and Samaria, officials from the Defense Ministry, and representatives from the IDF in charge of security in the area.

The event was held at the Shiloh Winery.

The main goals of the event were to present the work of OIF security from 2024-2025 to the security apparatus, creating a better understanding of efforts in this regard, and the various projects available to security departments and communities.

The occasion was also used to present upcoming project ideas for 2025 and discuss what other types of projects are necessary in the field, based on existing and expected threats.

Participants shared insights and heard from the security departments about how to improve our collaborative efforts for greater ease and efficiency, and also brainstormed with the security apparatus on field needs and on ways to identify where efforts should be focused.

OIF representatives Shlomo Vaknin, head of security of Judea and Samaria, Yochai Provisor, director of security projects, and Marc Provisor, security projects consultant, came away from the conference with the feeling that OIF’s image had been strengthened.

A royal history

■ THE DUKE of Sussex, better known as Prince Harry, is living in the US since he and his wife decided to step back from royal duties. As a result, neither he nor his immediate family can receive the security services accorded to royals living in the UK. Even when Harry offered to pay for such services, he was denied, which doesn’t really make sense, since he is not asking for something from the public purse; and whether he performs royal duties or not, he remains a royal, and is therefore vulnerable to attack. There have been news reports about death threats against him. But he’s not the only Duke of Sussex to spark interest.

At its next meeting in Jerusalem, on April 28, the Jewish Historical Society of England (Israel Branch) will host Rabbi Meir Salasnik, the former rabbi of Bushey United Synagogue, who will speak on “The First Duke of Sussex (1773-1843) and the Jewish Community.”

The venue is Beit Natan, Shir Hadash, 1 Yaakov Rubin Street, Talbiyeh. There is ample local parking, and the venue is close to the route of the 91 bus. Admission: NIS 25.

Ida Nudel: Standing up for what's right

■ THERE ARE important historic anniversaries every year, but 2025 seems to be a particular year for both celebrating and commemorating the past. It’s the year of the 100th anniversary of the Hebrew University, the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and the end of the Second World War, the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Germany, and the 50th anniversary on April 30 of the end of the Vietnam War, which this year happens to coincide with Independence Day.

The Vietnam War lasted for 20 years and claimed tens of thousands of lives. Many prominent Americans opposed the Vietnam War and wrote op-eds, joined anti-war rallies, and marched on Washington. Some also went to Vietnam.

Among the anti-war figures was actress Jane Fonda. She was noted for her good looks, acting talent, and political activism, is now 87, and is still beautiful. She was one of the few anti-war activists who actually visited Vietnam, and in 1972 created pandemonium on the home front when she traveled to North Vietnam.

A lifelong proponent for civil rights, she also took up the cause of Ida Nudel, the famous refusenik, whose struggle to leave the Soviet Union to join her sister, Elena Fridman, in Israel made international headlines again and again.

Nudel, was active in Israel on behalf of immigrants from the Soviet Union, just as she had been active on behalf of Jews in the Soviet Union. In 1984, Fonda went to the Soviet Union to meet with Nudel to discuss her case. The two became friends, and Fonda mounted a campaign for Nudel’s release.

On October, 15, 1987, Nudel finally arrived in Israel, and Fonda was waiting at the airport with prime minister Yitzhak Shamir and foreign minister Shimon Peres to greet her, and finally welcomed her home after a long struggle.

Nudel, who died on September 14, 2021, at the age of 90, was dedicated to helping immigrants from the Soviet Union, just as she had been dedicated to Soviet Jews during the long period in which she was refused an exit visa. Fonda is still going strong.

greerfc@gmail.com