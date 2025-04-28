Counting every day: Iyar's message of healing, hope, and seeing prophecies come true – opinion

The word “Iyar” is an acronym for “Ani Hashem Rofecha,” I am God, your Healer. Iyar is considered a month of healing for both body and soul. The Jewish people left slavery in Egypt during the month of Nissan, and in Iyar went through a process of recovery and strengthening. May we merit to feel this healing even today.

Iyar is illuminated by a few special days: On the 14th, we mark Pesach Sheni ("Second Passover"), which offered those who missed the first Passover a second chance. This day teaches us that it’s never too late to rectify things. On the 18th, we celebrate Lag BaOmer, the anniversary of the passing of towering Talmudic luminary Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, who is associated with the teachings of Jewish mysticism.

In our generation: on the 5th of Iyar 5708 (1948), 77 years ago, the State of Israel was established, and on the 28th of Iyar 5727 (1967), 58 years ago, we merited the liberation of Jerusalem.

Another feature of Iyar – it is the only month of the year during which all the days are counted. The counting of the Omer began in mid-Nissan and will conclude at the beginning of Sivan, but only in Iyar do we count every single day of the Omer. It’s a month that helps us live with a heightened awareness of time, reminding us how special and unique each day of life truly is. Yisrael Rosenberg. (credit: Courtesy)

A message of comfort from a bereaved father

During this week, when we mark Memorial Day, Yaakov Nitzan, father of fallen soldier Staff Sergeant Major Gilad Nitzan of blessed memory, asks us to pay attention to a message found in last week’s Torah portion. He writes:

"Two sons of Aaron the High Priest pass away. Moshe turns to the mourners —Aaron and his two surviving sons — and brings them an important message: They are not alone.

“‘Moshe said to Aaron and to Elazar and Itamar, his surviving sons: ...And your brothers, the entire House of Israel, shall bewail the conflagration that the Lord has burned.' (Vayikra 10:6)

“This is not a personal story; the entire House of Israel is with you. You are part of a large family, and everyone will weep together with you over this loss, over this fire. Aaron the High Priest heard the cry of his brethren — the entire House of Israel — sharing a portion of his sorrow, a portion of his pain. They lightened his burden. We too are blessed with the feeling that the Jewish people mourns together with us. And that gives us hope and consolation."

Dedicated to the memory of Captain Ido Wallach and Staff Sergeant First Class Neta Yitzhak Kahana, who fell in battle in Gaza at the end of the month.

May the entire House of Israel merit to be united — in joy.

Seeing prophecies come true

During my last visit to the Western Wall tunnels, an attendant approached me and handed me a book he had authored. “My name is Yisrael Rosenberg,” he introduced himself. “I worked in high tech in the United States for many years. Eventually, I made Aliyah, and today, at my age, I am proud to serve as an attendant at the Kotel."

The book is titled Only Good Tidings — Consoling Prophecies from the Bible. Yisrael went through the entire Bible and compiled all the optimistic passages into a single inspiring volume.

I began to read. There are verses that describe our return to the Land of Israel: “The Lord your God will bring you back and be merciful toward you; and He will return and gather you from all the peoples where the Lord, your God, scattered you.”

There are glorious descriptions of rebuilding, planting, and settling the land: “I will restore My people Israel. They shall rebuild ruined cities and inhabit them; they shall plant vineyards and drink their wine; they shall till gardens and eat their fruits.”

And, of course, there are verses that speak of universal peace and how we will be the spiritual center of the world: “Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither will they learn war any more", "Torah will go forth from Zion and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem.”

Even when our hearts are broken over the hostages, the fallen soldiers and the internal strife, we must always remember that the story of the Jewish people is greater than any crisis, challenge, or political upheaval.

When we finish reading the words of the prophets in the Haftarah on Shabbat, we recite a blessing that includes the assurance: “And not one of Your words is ever retracted unfulfilled.” Every positive prediction will come true, every word and every promise. Our forebears in Yemen and in Poland believed this a thousand years ago in the midst of a dark and bitter exile, while we are privileged to witness rebuilding and rejoicing in our land.

If a rabbi had put together a book like this, it would have been deeply uplifting. But when a simple, sincere Jew from the US makes Aliyah, dedicates himself to attending to visitors to the ancient wall of the Holy Temple, and gathers all these promises into one volume, it is a sign that these prophecies are unfolding before our very eyes. May we soon see their complete fulfillment!

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin, Janine Muller Sherr

Want to read more by Sivan Rahav Meir? Google The Daily Thought or visit sivanrahavmeir.com