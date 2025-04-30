Post–October 7 unity breathes new life into Herzl's Zionist vision – opinion

Zionism has known many momentums throughout history, but until October 7, no event had truly forced a paradigm shift in the yearning for Zion – not even the establishment of the Jewish State in 1948.

Zionism remained a pillar of Jewish identity in the Diaspora, where the hope for a homeland morphed into a deep sense of attachment. But in Israel itself, once the dream became reality, Zionism slowly faded into an inherited value and a historical reference. Although it was still invoked by political leaders, it was no longer a living pursuit but rather some sort of nostalgic credentials.

“Post-Zionism” became a fashionable term, even among historians. Thus neglected internally, Zionism became more of a diasporic affair. This neglect resulted in a quiet danger: In only two generations, the very idea of Israel had been taken for granted. What had been an urgent, practical utopia barely 30 years earlier became, to many, simply a “normal” country, with its problems and its awe-inspiring successes.

No longer shaping the present, Zionism became a chapter in history. A large billboard reading Remembrance Day, in Tel Aviv, as Israel marks Remembrance Day for Israel''s fallen soldiers and victims of terror, on April 29, 2025. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Herzl's vision for Zionism

Zionism’s main flaw was its unpreparedness for success. Although Theodor Herzl’s vision did, of course, sketch out grand visions for a fair and progressive society, his dream focused largely on creating the state – the first stage of Zionism.

Using some of these ideas as guidelines and completing them with a less practical dimension which included social, historical, and emotional components, the Declaration of Independence in May 1948 laid the groundwork for the second stage: What were to be the main values of this Jewish state, and how were they to be implemented?

However, that stage was immediately postponed because, literally a few hours after Israel declared independence, it was attacked. Israel, now locked into survival mode, was too embattled externally and divided internally to write a constitution and define its own ethos.

The pre-state passionate rivalry between political and spiritual Zionism found itself somewhat transposed within the modern state as virulent disagreements about identity, religion, and politics between the Left and the Right, the religious and the secular. A constitutional compromise was found in the form of the Basic Laws, but it was still insufficient to forge a common ethos. And although argumentation and questioning are found at the core of Jewish tradition, these quarrels must have a higher goal: the unity of purpose.

October 7 reminded us of that goal. For the first time in decades, irreconcilable positions were set aside for the greater good of Israel. Zionism, long gathering dust, came back to life within each Jew, triggering a renewed connection to their Jewish identity. It is this connection, of which Zionism is foundational, that binds us together and that we must nurture. The barbaric attack by Hamas, the surge in antisemitism abroad, and Iran’s unprecedented assault reminded Israelis – and Jews worldwide – that Israel is a gift, and not a given. It is a miraculous gift that demands daily reaffirmation.

Still, survival alone is not the destiny of Zionism. The deeper promise, the “second stage,” remains: to build not just a state, but a model Jewish society. That mission, postponed in 1948, cannot wait any longer.

This second stage demands we heal our divisions. It won’t happen in a day.

We have the human and technological resources and the passion to figure it out and bridge our gaps. We must capitalize on our unconditional and enduring love for Israel – a love that transcends rational comprehension – and channel it into a project of unity.

This means bringing the religious community closer to the workforce and military service; it means reconnecting the secular to their Jewish heritage. It means fostering dialogue between Left and Right through new forums and leadership initiatives. It means making Zionism – active, living Zionism – central again in our education system, in civic life, and in our imagination.

We need programs that draw Orthodox Jews toward the land and its agriculture, a secular passion, and invite secular Jews into the spiritual realms of Jewish festivals. We need creative, inclusive initiatives that bridge differences without erasing identities.

We need an Israel to which nations can turn for medical innovation, far-reaching environmental programs, spatial conquest, moral clarity and justice; an Israel serving the greater good of mankind.

Our generation is brave, creative, and ready. It must be inspired and empowered to dream and build the second dream of Zionism: not just to survive, but to thrive in purpose.

The true purpose of Zionism is the ability for the Jewish people to connect – to each other, to this land, and to their higher calling, beyond the appearances of contradictions. As David Ben-Gurion said, “In Israel, in order to be a realist, you must believe in miracles.”

Today, more than ever, as the war continues and the fate of our hostages remains unresolved, we must believe in the continuation of this dream – and make it happen.

The writer is author of a PhD thesis on French post-Holocaust literature.