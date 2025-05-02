Australian elections will not determine Israel's fate, but could divide Jewish community - opinion

As Australians gear up for one of the most defining elections in recent memory, a relatively small Jewish community finds itself increasingly divided — over Israel, and over the best way to confront the rise of antisemitism.

Australia’s Jewish population, estimated at 110,000 to 120,000, has historically maintained close emotional, cultural, and familial ties with Israel. While younger generations are becoming more critical, most still consider themselves Zionist. That criticism often comes from a place of care and a desire for improvement. As an Israeli, I found that nuanced perspective deeply relatable when I arrived in Melbourne as a Jewish Agency emissary (shaliach) nearly two years ago.

Now, with looming elections and the lingering trauma of October 7 — along with a disturbing surge in antisemitism across the country — it’s becoming harder to find common ground among Jewish voters. A community once known for its centrism is being pulled to opposite extremes by an increasingly divisive political discourse. That division risks weakening the community’s unified voice — and its ability to effectively support Israel, regardless of who’s in power.

People queue outside a pre-polling place in the seat of Bennelong, Sydney, Australia, May 2, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/HOLLIE ADAMS)

Jewish Australian voting trends skewed

Voting trends among Australian Jews have shifted over time. By the late 2000s, most preferred the centre-right Liberal Party. But in recent years, more have aligned with the centre-left Labor Party and even the far-left Greens, especially younger voters. That support for the Greens has waned significantly since October 7, as the party has downplayed antisemitism, employed antisemitic rhetoric, and been accused of incitement.

For Eliana Ben David, a 23-year-old university student from Melbourne, this election has been a political turning point. She voted for a Labor Jewish candidate in 2022, drawn to the party’s positions on health, welfare, and climate. But after October 7, she says she has “woken up” to the threats she now associates with another Labor-led government.

In contrast to Labor’s ambiguous and often neutral stance, several Liberal politicians visited Israel after the October 7 massacre, offering unequivocal support and condemning Hamas. Some argue that Labor’s more passive approach has served to normalise antisemitic rhetoric and behaviour.

Ben David is now seriously considering her future in Australia. For many young Jews like her, Saturday’s election feels existential. “I truly hope we get the results we need in the election tomorrow,” she says, “because for many, it’s a matter of life in Australia or Aliyah.”

For others, however — like Joey Wilkinson, a 28-year-old Melburnian who has long been active in the local Jewish community — this election is more about domestic concerns, like the rising cost of living and the housing crisis.

Wilkinson acknowledges the importance of foreign policy and the fight against antisemitism, but believes they shouldn’t eclipse the day-to-day struggles facing young Jews. He sees the Liberals’ recent overtures toward the Jewish community as superficial and argues that their lack of a credible economic plan poses a real threat to younger generations.

When it comes to antisemitism, Wilkinson believes responsibility lies with the courts and police, not politicians. “Thinking about antisemitism in my community is hard when I can’t afford to live in my community,” he says. “That’s why I’ll be voting Labor again this year.”

As an Israeli who’s lived in Australia for less than two years, I don’t claim to fully grasp the nuances of Australian politics or what these elections will mean for its Jewish community. I’ve never experienced what it’s like to be a minority in my own country. But I do understand the cost of polarisation — and the danger of losing a coherent communal voice. I’ve seen firsthand how five rounds of Israeli elections have fractured our society and alienated parts of the population from their government.

Israel’s current political turmoil stems from many factors, but its unstable multi-party system is a key contributor. Fragile coalitions, often made up of ideologically incompatible partners, lead to dysfunction and frequent elections.

Australia, by contrast, operates within a de facto two-party system. While minor parties like the Greens can shape policy, governance usually comes down to Labor or Liberal, leading to more stable governments and a generally policy-driven approach. But the 2022 election — in which several independents unseated Liberal incumbents in urban electorates — suggested growing dissatisfaction with the major parties, and perhaps a deeper distrust of the system itself.

From my Israeli perspective, that growing disenchantment is troubling. Despite their opposing views, both Ben David and Wilkinson still believe in the political process and are engaged. But many others, especially young Jews who once voted for the Greens and now feel politically homeless, are choosing to disengage. Some have turned to independents. Others have opted out entirely.

If fewer young Jews are politically active, the community risks a leadership vacuum in the years to come. This means less representation — and fewer opportunities to safeguard communal interests. We’ve seen a version of this play out in Israel’s Arab sector, where declining civic engagement has resulted in reduced political representation.

A YouGov poll released Thursday predicts a Labor majority in the upcoming election — 84 out of 150 seats in the House of Representatives, with just 47 seats for the Liberals, their lowest result since 1946.

Implications of a Labor victory for Australian Jews

If that forecast proves accurate, it could have serious implications for young Jews hoping to build their lives in Australia. Some may even consider Aliyah if the incoming government fails to act decisively to ensure their safety. Diplomatic relations with Israel may continue to cool under another Labor government — but for the IDF soldiers fighting an existential war thousands of kilometres away, that may be of little concern. Israel’s course in the current war won’t be determined in Canberra — and neither will its future.

Saturday’s election could, however, reshape the dynamics of Australia’s Jewish community. And that should matter to Israel, which has always defined itself as the homeland of the Jewish people. A fractured diaspora, unable to speak with a clear voice in support of Israel, is a real threat — one with long-term consequences.

Though small in size, Australia’s Jewish community has long been a vocal and vital ally. A major part of Israel’s strength, resilience, and global standing comes from the support of diaspora communities — through lobbying, aid, and moral solidarity. For everyday Israelis like me, it also means something less tangible but equally vital: knowing we are not alone.

Israel depends on its allies — sometimes literally — for survival. What would have happened if no coalition of states had come to Israel’s defence during Iran’s unprecedented missile attack in April last year? What if pro-Israel advocates hadn’t consistently urged foreign governments to maintain their support? I hope we never have to find out.

I took on this role with one goal in mind: to strengthen the bond between Israel and Australia — not just with its government, but with the Jewish community that has called it home since the end of World War II. A strong, lasting relationship requires a strong, united community. And if October 7 taught me anything, it’s that strength and unity are inseparable.

Australia’s Jewish community must protect its unity at all costs. It must also ensure that its younger generations feel they belong — and are encouraged to stay politically engaged. That can be achieved through leadership initiatives, open political discussions, and stronger education about Australia’s political system.

Tobias Siegal is the Jewish Agency Emissary to the Australasian Union of Jewish Students.