The four acquisitions: how Jewish history, identity, and resilience are shaped – opinion

There are moments in Jewish history when ancient teachings suddenly illuminate our present. In the wake of October 7, as our people confront pain, resilience, and unity, a midrash in the Mechilta has never felt more alive.

It identifies four things called God’s “kinyan” (acquisition):

The Jewish people – “This nation that You have acquired.” (Exodus 15:16)

The Land of Israel – “Who acquires heaven and earth.” (Genesis 14:19)

The Temple – “This mountain that His right hand had acquired.” (Psalms 78:54)

The Torah – “The Lord acquired me at the beginning of His way.” (Proverbs 8:22)

The midrash weaves them together: “Let Israel, who are called kinyan, come to the land, which is called kinyan, and build the Temple, which is called kinyan, through the merit of Torah, which is called kinyan.” (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Why are these kinyan important?

Why these four? If God created everything, why single out these acquisitions? And what truly connects them?

In Judaism, acquisition is not about mere possession; it is about profound connection. Rabbi Shimon Shkop teaches that what you acquire becomes an extension of yourself – your property, your responsibilities, even your relationships.

Take Shabbat: The Torah commands, “On the seventh day, you shall do no work, neither you, nor your son, nor your daughter, nor your servant, nor your animal.” (Exodus 20:10) Why must an animal rest? Because, in Judaism, your animal is an extension of you. If it works, it is as if you work.

So, when the Torah calls these four things God’s kinyan, it means they are where His presence, purpose, and relationship with us are most directly revealed.

Of the four, the Land of Israel is the glue that binds the others together. It is not just a location; it is the stage for our national mission, the holy soil where Torah comes most alive, and the heart that pumps spiritual vitality to the Jewish people and the world.

Here, we are meant to live out the Torah’s vision, and here, the Divine presence is destined to be most fully revealed, with the Temple at its center.

Nachmanides, Rabbi Yehuda Halevi, and our sages all teach with awe that living in the Land of Israel is the highest spiritual calling, the place where the mitzvot (commandments) take on their fullest meaning, and where the Jewish soul can reach its greatest potential.

The land is not merely a backdrop; it is the very soil in which the unique essence of Israel blossoms. As the Mishna teaches, “The Land of Israel is holier than all the other lands.” (Kelim 1:6) The very air of Israel is said to make one wise, and the mitzvot performed here bear a unique sanctity.

For two thousand years, in exile, we had only two of the four acquisitions: the nation and the Torah. Thank God, in our generation, the Jewish people has returned to the Land of Israel, and a third kinyan has been restored.

This return has not only added to the land but has allowed the others to flourish: The Jewish people is functioning as a nation again, with its own economy, army, and institutions. Torah, too, has been strengthened – both in its being the Torah of the Land of Israel and in the number of yeshivot and Torah students, which continue to grow.

October 7: The midrash in our lives

The horrors of October 7 were an assault on two of these pillars: the Land of Israel and the Jewish people. Our enemies believed that divisions among us would allow them to attack the land and, God forbid, annihilate us.

But the Jewish people rose to the occasion with extraordinary self-sacrifice. The soldiers and citizens of Israel and Jews around the world put aside differences, strengthened our unity, and recommitted to Torah and each other.

Yet, even as we draw strength from our unity, we cannot ignore the deep pain of those whose loved ones remain in captivity. The hostages are not statistics; they are husbands and wives, parents and children, brothers and sisters, each with a unique story and a family yearning for their safe return.

For those still held captive and for their families, every day is an unbearable test of faith and endurance. Their suffering is our collective heartbreak.

As we pray for the complete return of every hostage, we are reminded of the enduring strength of the Jewish spirit and the power of hope even in the face of unimaginable darkness.

The midrash teaches that God’s presence is most clearly revealed when these four acquisitions come together. Today, that is both our challenge and our hope. The opportunity to strengthen these bonds, support each other, and live with purpose has never been greater.

This midrash is not an abstract teaching; it is a living reality. The four acquisitions are the anchors of Jewish resilience, identity, and hope.

May we merit to see the full realization of the fourth kinyan, the Temple, with our unity, rooted in the Land of Israel, expressed through Torah, and lived by every Jew, bringing more light, strength, and peace to the Jewish people and the world.

Adapted from the Eretz Yisrael Yomi Torah lesson, “Four Are Called Acquisition (Kinyan),” which can be found at the following link: https://eretzyisraelyomi.com/en/shiur/four-are-called-acquisition-kinyan.

The writer is a contributor to the Eretz Yisrael Yomi project.