Israel must consider if it can rely on Trump whose choices seem driven by personal gain - opinion

In January, we reported that America’s shifting interests could become problematic for Israel just as they had with Ukraine. Now, US President Donald Trump’s recent moves in the Middle East are raising serious questions about his priorities when it comes to Israel. While a Trump-brokered ceasefire with Yemen’s Houthi rebels, reportedly facilitated by Oman, might sound like a step toward regional stability, the fact that Israel was allegedly kept in the dark is deeply concerning.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Trump administration is reporting allegations of arrogance from Netanyahu much like those seen against Zelensky. Additionally, Trump is visiting Qatar and Saudi Arabia on his current trip to the region, pointedly skipping a visit to Israel. Is this a calculated snub, or is something more troubling at play?

The rumor mill is churning with whispers of a potential quid pro quo. Some sources suggest that Qatari officials may have swayed Trump’s stance on the Houthis by hinting at pulling out of a lucrative construction deal with the Trump Organization. The Omanis’ gain from the ceasefire is not yet clear.

Also reported is Trump’s acceding to the Saudi demand to unlink Israel from any deals. While some of the allegations remain unconfirmed, they fit a disturbing pattern of behavior we’ve seen from Trump, who has often blurred the lines between personal profit and diplomatic duty.

Trump’s extensive business empire has always been a breeding ground for potential conflicts of interest. As The New York Times reported in 2017, “Mr. Trump will retain ownership of his business empire, a decision that ethics experts say creates potential conflicts of interest on a scale never before seen in an American president.” His continued involvement in international business ventures, even after leaving office in 2020, raises legitimate concerns about his motivations and allegiances. PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara meet Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, July 26, 2024. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Remember the controversy surrounding the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC? Foreign dignitaries and lobbyists flocked to the hotel, spending lavishly in what many saw as an attempt to curry favor with the administration. As reported by The Washington Post, “The Trump International Hotel quickly became a Republican power center and a symbol of the ethical morass of the Trump administration.”

And now, if you have half a million dollars, you can join an exclusive club called “The Executive Branch,” started by Donald Trump Jr., clearly to buy influence in the government. It has also been reported that a $5 million donation to the right individuals can afford you a private meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where he spends most weekends golfing. These are just a few examples of how Trump’s financial interests have the potential to influence his decisions on the world stage.

It’s not just about clubs, hotels, and real estate.

Trump’s foray into the world of cryptocurrency has also raised eyebrows. His involvement with various bitcoin-related ventures has sparked concerns about potential financial entanglements and their impact on his policy decisions. Abu Dhabi has invested $2 billion in Trump’s World Liberty Financial bitcoin. As Bloomberg noted, “Trump’s embrace of crypto raises questions about potential conflicts, given the industry’s regulatory uncertainty.”

Many observers believe that Trump’s policies and vision are increasingly erratic and transactionally based. His recent meeting with the Canadian prime minister, for instance, was marked by unusual behavior and rambling statements, raising questions about his focus and judgment.

The reported deal with the Houthis is a strategic gift to Iran. Framed as de-escalation, the move instead signals a decline in strategic resolve, emboldens Iran and its regional proxies, and introduces a damaging fissure in the US-Israel defense architecture.

Has Israel been sidelined by the US?

A Wall Street Journal report indicates that the Trump administration has disassociated itself from Israel in hostage negotiations and Iran talks. Essentially Israel has been sidelined by the United States.

The Trump administration must know that regional peace cannot emerge from indecision or half-measures. It will come only through sustained pressure, interoperable joint force operations, and a coherent strategy to degrade – and ultimately dismantle – the Iranian-Houthi threat network. Absent a synchronized, multi-domain campaign plan, the US risks ceding the initiative to Tehran’s benefit and at the expense of long-term regional security.

The Israeli public has every right to wonder whether Trump’s commitments to its nation are contingent on his personal financial interests and promises that he has been known to break. Can Israel truly rely on a leader whose decisions appear to be driven by personal gain? This is a question that deserves serious consideration.

The writer is a psychologist who specializes in trauma and abuse, director of ADC Psychological Services in Netanya and Hewlett, NY, and on staff at Northwell, New Hyde Park, NY.