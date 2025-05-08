Most Israelis believe peace agreement would improve security and economy - survey

Most Israelis believe that a peace agreement with the Palestinians would improve national security and boost the economy, even though few expect such a deal to be reached in the coming decade, a new survey from Hebrew University’s Chord Center for Social Psychology for Social Change found.

The results contradict the widespread perception that peace lacks public support. Many respondents said they believed a political solution would enhance personal safety, strengthen the economy, and increase long-term stability, even as doubts persist over its feasibility.

The survey, conducted in April 2025 among 820 Israeli adults, will be presented this week at the People’s Peace Summit in Jerusalem. The summit, scheduled for May 8–9, is organized by It’s Time, a coalition of 60 Israeli civil society groups promoting peace, reconciliation, and a shared society.

Peace seen as path to greater security

According to the findings, 46% of respondents believe that a peace agreement would reduce rocket attacks against Israel, compared to 21% who believed it would increase them. When asked about terror attacks, 41% said such incidents would decrease, while 28% expected them to rise. On a personal level, 43% believed their own security would improve under an agreement, while 17% feared it would worsen.

The data also suggested optimism regarding IDF service. Nearly half (49%) said they believed reserve duty would be shortened as a result of peace, while 34% said mandatory service could also be reduced. Palestinian and Israeli flags overlook Dome of Rock and Western Wall (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Peace deal seen as economic, democratic boost

A majority (60%) said a peace agreement would lead to increased tourism. About 50% expected such a deal to drive economic growth and promote regional technological partnerships. On a social level, 46% believed it would allow more investment in education, health, and welfare.

In addition, 45% said the government could focus more on domestic priorities. A further 39% saw peace as a way to strengthen Israeli democracy, though 31% said it could also deepen societal divisions.

Among opposition voters, 57% said a peace agreement that includes a Palestinian state would bolster democracy—highlighting a prevailing concern that the conflict undermines democratic governance.

International backing viewed as essential

Most respondents identified international involvement as key to achieving peace. Some 58% cited American engagement as important, while 57% supported official Israeli recognition of the Palestinian Authority. Another 54% highlighted the role of Arab states in securing a regional agreement.

Political affiliation was a significant factor in attitudes toward peace. Among opposition voters, 64% said that changing the current government would improve the chances for peace, compared to just 26% of coalition voters. Regarding national consensus, 65% of opposition voters said it was necessary to reach an agreement, while only 35% of coalition voters agreed.

Optimism mixed with deep skepticism

While 42% of respondents supported a regional peace deal that includes the establishment of a Palestinian state, only 15% said they believed such a deal could be achieved in the near future. Among coalition supporters, that figure dropped to just 5%, compared to 24% among opposition voters.

In a statement, the It’s Time coalition said: “The findings presented at the conference prove that Israelis want hope—and they see peace as the key. A political agreement with the Palestinians is rightly seen as the foundation for security, regional stability, and prosperity. This is a moment for serious, courageous and practical discourse. Especially in times of pain and distrust, it’s vital to present a vision for the future. Most Israelis believe peace would positively affect their lives. The People’s Peace Conference is about turning that belief into action. It’s a call not only to the government but to the public, to demand and build a different future together.”

Peace summit expected to be largest anti-war gathering since October 7

The People’s Peace Summit is expected to be the largest anti-war event since the Hamas-led massacre of October 7. The conference will feature cultural programming, educational forums, security and reconciliation discussions, and economic panels. Organizers say the goal is to channel public frustration and grief into actionable steps for peace and coexistence.