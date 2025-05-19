Israel must commit to normalizing emotional support, especially among security forces - opinion

Since the October 7 attacks, Israel has been grappling with an unprecedented wave of trauma – not only among the civilian population but among members of the security forces: soldiers, reservists, police officers, and firefighters.

The psychological damage these individuals endure is often immense, yet existing mental health frameworks are still far from adequate to meet the growing need, particularly as the conflict continues.

A recent report by the state comptroller on Israel’s mental health infrastructure revealed a troubling reality: the country is unprepared to cope with the scale and scope of trauma stemming from October 7 and its aftermath. As we’ve painfully learned, that lack of preparedness can have devastating consequences.

Masculinity and the emotional toll

Because of the crucial and irreplaceable role they play in serving Israeli society, members of the security forces are frequently exposed to horrific scenes. Yet despite their central role, they are among the least likely to seek help.

This is not by chance – but the result of deeply ingrained cultural norms. Society, the military, and the security systems expect men especially to be tough, emotionally restrained, and resilient. The archetype of the "strong, silent man" discourages vulnerability and encourages emotional suppression.

But the cost of that image is high: like a crack in armor, unprocessed trauma festers beneath the surface, eventually leading to a full collapse – in the form of depression, anxiety, or worse.

While some government and security institutions have begun recognizing the importance of mental health and offering various support frameworks, acknowledgment is not enough. We must also dismantle the stigma that keeps people from reaching out, even when help is available.

Emotional support and therapeutic tools must become core components of strength and resilience – not the opposite. We must create environments where it is acceptable – even encouraged – to speak, to grieve, and to heal, and ensure those environments are accessible to all.

Informal therapeutic spaces

Following the October 7 attacks, a growing number of community-based, informal healing spaces have emerged across the country.

These grassroots initiatives are not traditional clinics or hospitals but rather welcoming, often nature-based environments that offer group sessions, mind-body therapies, creative expression, and communal healing sessions.

Their informal and approachable nature makes them especially effective in reaching populations who typically avoid conventional psychological treatment – particularly men, and especially those encountering mental health care for the first time after a severe traumatic event.

These spaces serve as a gentle entry point into the world of emotional healing. People who arrive often find themselves among others who have experienced similar struggles, helping to normalize emotions, reduce shame, and build a sense of belonging.

The collective, experiential model transforms the inner narrative from “I’m broken” to “I’m not alone.”

The need for systemic change

While grassroots initiatives are invaluable, they cannot – and should not – replace state-supported mental health systems. The Israeli government must step in with policies, infrastructure, and budgets that recognize trauma care as a basic right, accessible to all – not just during emergencies, but also in times of calm.

We cannot wait for the next tragedy. Mental health resources must be integrated into the military, police, education, and healthcare systems as a preventative measure. Care must be trauma-informed, flexible, and adapted to the needs of each individual.

There is no one-size-fits-all model – but there must be something available for everyone.

A national responsibility

Investing in trauma care is not only a moral obligation – it is a pillar of Israel’s national security and civic resilience. Trauma that is not acknowledged does not simply vanish; it spreads – within individuals, families, and across generations.

We must commit to building a society where emotional support is the norm, not the exception – where seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. A society that honors its fighters not only through battlefield glory but by creating the conditions for them to rebuild their inner world when the battle is over.

The writer, who holds a PhD, is a gender expert and CEO of Healing Space Rishpon, a trauma treatment center of the Patrizio Paoletti Association in Israel.