When Hamas applauds you, it's time to rethink your stance - editorial

France, Great Britain, and Canada made damning statements on Tuesday that threaten sanctions against Israel if it does not halt its military operations in Gaza and lift aid restrictions. Although they may seem justified in the narrow context of the horrors experienced by the Palestinians in the embattled enclave, they completely ignore the larger context of the reason and push behind Israel being there in the first place: Hamas and Iran.

In a joint statement, the governments said, “The Israeli government’s denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching international humanitarian law.

“We oppose any attempt to expand settlements in the West Bank... We will not hesitate to take further action, including targeted sanctions,” they said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded: “The leaders in London, Ottawa, and Paris are offering a huge prize for the genocidal attack on Israel on October 7 while inviting more such atrocities.” He added that Israel will defend itself by just means until “total victory is achieved,” reiterating Jerusalem’s conditions to end the war and achieving its two war goals: The release of the remaining hostages and the demilitarization of the Strip.

The three Western nations also said, “We have always supported Israel’s right to defend Israelis against terrorism. But this escalation is wholly disproportionate.” They added that they would not stand by while Netanyahu’s government pursued “these egregious actions.” IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. August 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Nowhere, however, did they mention the “egregious actions” of Hamas in holding and torturing hostages in unspeakable conditions, nor did they mention that all of the suffering in Gaza could end tomorrow if Hamas released the hostages and laid down their arms.

They further stated their support for efforts led by the US, Qatar, and Egypt for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and said they were committed to the tired, outdated mantra of recognizing a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution to the conflict.

The talks in Doha do not appear to be producing results, according to reports on Tuesday. And the ones suffering as a result are the hostages and the people of Gaza. But our friends in the UK, Canada, and France do not see the cause-and-effect of Hamas’s cynical use of Gaza’s population to achieve its attempted goal of demonizing Israel.

As Netanyahu said, Israel has a right to fight and disarm an enemy that infiltrated its borders, kidnapped and killed its people, and continues to hold them hostage as a strategic playing card, when it could simply release them, and vows to destroy Israel in its stated mission.

Yes, some things cannot be fought: Hamas as a concept, and the time that is running out for the hostages. Creativity is required at this time to reach a deal.

Where is global pressure on Hamas?

However, from Israel’s allies, there is no creativity, and no pressure on the real culprit: Hamas. Instead, they threaten sanctions on the country trying to get back its citizens.

Is this truly the smartest way to act towards an ally that has promoted and fought for Western values? Where, in that joint statement, was the equally weighted warning to the terrorist groups that birthed this entire operation: Hamas, its allies, and its parent backer, Iran?

As the Trump administration says it is closing in on a nuclear deal with the Iranian regime, where is the weight levied against Tehran to pressure Hamas? Why is Israel being singled out here?

An appeal to help Gazans, who are indeed suffering, is warranted. But by ignoring the larger context and who is to blame for the carnage in Gaza, the UK, Canada, and France are simply going for the easy target: Israel.

The proof in the pudding that the warnings by the three countries were misguided and damaging was the immediate reaction by the terrorist group, which “welcomed the joint statement issued by the leaders of Britain, France, and Canada, rejecting the policy of siege and starvation pursued by the occupation government against our people in the Gaza Strip, and the Zionist plans aimed at genocide and displacement.

“This position is an important step toward restoring respect for the principles of international law, which the terrorist Netanyahu government has sought to undermine and overturn,” it added.

Perhaps when terrorists who committed the worst massacre of the century agree with you, it is time to recalibrate your beliefs.