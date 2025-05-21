Letters to the Editor May 21, 2025: The purpose intended

The purpose intended

As a former resident of New York State, close to the congressional district represented by Nita Lowey, I was interested in Aliza Pilichowski’s comments about the Middle East Partnership for Peace legislation which bears the congresswoman’s name (“Time to reform the Nita Lowey funds,” May 18).

By way of clarification, in the US Congress, members often take advantage of the privilege of sponsoring bills funding causes that they deem important either to their constituents or to the public at large.

The legislation in question, which allowed for multi-million dollar funding for organizations which would promote Israeli-Palestinian dialogue, has recently run its course. The question that Pilichowski raises about attempts to refund it considers both its record of effectiveness and the places which received funds and failed to use them for the purpose intended.

It is never easy to follow up on funds distributed, and especially in this case, where the author of the legislation is no longer alive to express her voice. It is therefore important to reevaluate carefully the need for its renewal.

MARION REISS

Beit Shemesh

Such heinous happenings

Regarding “PMO says considering all deals, including ending war” (May 19): The political wing of Hamas, suffering five-star luxury as guests of Qatar, could/should have been pressured by its hosts to have ended this war months ago and of course in turn the nightmare suffered by the hostages and their families. Qatar, along with the other paymaster Iran, has been more than happy to leave the designated terrorist organization as a thorn in Israel’s side, and condemn Gazans to their fate. Now that US President Donald Trump and members of his administration have supped at the top table accepting assorted gifts, it appears that the time is deemed appropriate to pressure Israel into a compromise.

Operation Gideon’s Chariots is accelerating and as the enemy is clearly fearing its pace, now is not the time to hold one’s horses. The enemy cannot be allowed to dictate terms. Instead, the fallen of October 7 and since must be avenged and full security measures must now be put in place that such heinous happenings on our doorstep can never happen again.

STEPHEN VISHNICK

Tel Aviv

Figure it out

Regarding “Humanitarian aid enters Gaza as army boosts op, kills top terrorist” (May 20): In what world, in what universe, in what war, and in all the history of warfare is the country that was attacked obligated to feed, in the midst of the war, the population belonging to the enemy that attacked it? The answer is: only when that country is Israel; only when it is the Jews.

Hamas started this war, not Israel. Provide humanitarian aid for Gazans? That’s Hamas’s responsibility, not Israel’s. Let Hamas figure it out.

ARDIE GELDMAN

Efrat

Positive side effects

Regarding “Israeli companies streamlining US healthcare” (May 18): A problem with both the US and Israeli healthcare systems is that they are based primarily on seeking cures for diseases rather than preventing them.

As president emeritus of Jewish Veg and author of Vegan Revolution: Saving Our World, Revitalizing Judaism, I want to strongly point out that shifts to plantbased diets would sharply reduce risks for and even reverse many life-threatening diseases. This analysis is consistent with hundreds of peer-reviewed studies published in respected medical journals.

Very significantly, unlike most medical procedures, such dietary shifts have only positive side effects, including reducing widespread animal abuses, climate change and other environmental threats to humanity, risks of future pandemics, and the very inefficient use of land, energy, water, and other resources, making them very consistent with basic Jewish values.

Fortunately, such shifts are much easier today since there are many plant-based substitutes with the appearance, texture, and taste very similar to those of meat and other animal products.

So, for your health and that of our imperiled planet, please consider shifting to a plant-based diet.

RICHARD H. SCHWARTZ

Shoresh