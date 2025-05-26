Climate security: The world can’t turn inward - opinion

In a time of growing fragmentation and skepticism toward multilateralism, it’s tempting for nations to turn inward, prioritizing short-term domestic concerns over shared global challenges. But climate change leaves no room for retreat.

Among its most urgent and overlooked consequences is the deepening water scarcity crisis, which already affects over two billion people worldwide. Water stress threatens food security, public health, and economic stability while increasing the risk of migration and conflict. If left unchecked, it could shrink regional GDPs by up to 8% by 2050 and fuel instability far beyond national borders.

Yet climate cooperation is faltering. Economic pressures have led some countries to delay environmental action and adopt a go-it-alone approach.

This is short-sighted.

The economic impact of climate change is already significant. In 2023, climate-related disasters cost the US economy over $90 billion. Droughts in regions like Central Asia, India, and parts of Africa disrupt global supply chains and push up prices. Moreover, water stress drives instability and displacement. As vital sources dry up, migration rises. Stabilizing vulnerable regions is, therefore, a global strategic necessity.

Central Asia’s climate frontline

As a landlocked country at the heart of Eurasia, Kazakhstan is acutely aware of the threats posed by climate change. As a major wheat producer, disruptions to our water supply risk not only national ramifications but also wider global food insecurity. In response, Kazakhstan is taking proactive measures through domestic policies and stronger international cooperation.

Nationally, we have pledged to cut absolute emissions by 15% from 1990 levels by 2030, with a conditional target of 25% depending on climate finance and technology transfer. Our Carbon Neutrality Strategy sets a goal of net-zero emissions by 2060.

With over 80% of emissions stemming from the energy sector, our decarbonization effort is, at its core, an energy transition. We aim to increase renewables to 15% of the energy mix by 2030 and cut coal usage from nearly 70% to 40%.

Following a 2024 referendum initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan will begin developing nuclear power to ensure base-load capacity, decrease emissions, and support a greener economy. These targets are embedded in policy and backed by strategic investment.

Climate adaptation is equally urgent, especially in water security. In partnership with the World Bank, we are working to restore the Northern Aral Sea, once among the world’s largest inland bodies of water. Our efforts have already revived parts of the sea, restoring fish stocks, biodiversity, and local livelihoods.

Last year, we joined the UN-led Freshwater Challenge to restore degraded freshwater ecosystems. Recognizing the importance of wetlands as natural buffers and providers of essential services, we have outlined clear actions for their protection and restoration.

To advance global water security, President Tokayev and French President Emmanuel Macron, together with the World Bank and support from Saudi Arabia, hosted the One Water Summit in 2024. The summit elevated water security as a global priority and delivered actionable solutions at both regional and international levels.

Global challenges require global cooperation

However, there is still a long road ahead, and, as the saying goes, if you want to go far, go together. As the most industrialized nation in Central Asia, Kazakhstan is committed to leading regional environmental cooperation and climate action. But the support of global partners is also essential. The European Union, China, and other major actors should engage more deeply in supporting climate mitigation and adaptation through concrete mechanisms. Their leadership is critical.

Specifically, providing targeted, affordable, and accessible climate finance to vulnerable regions like Central Asia can deliver tangible benefits for both global climate goals and local economies. Sharing technological expertise and enabling the transfer of smart grid, renewable energy, and storage technologies can also yield concrete results. Supporting glacier research is equally critical for strengthening global security and adapting to climate impacts. And the list goes on.

Inclusive dialogue is key to addressing global challenges. To this end, Kazakhstan will host the Astana International Forum from May 29-30, which will serve as a platform for international engagement. In 2026, Kazakhstan will also host a Regional Climate Summit in partnership with the United Nations and other international organizations. The summit will focus on regional climate action, innovative water management, cross-border cooperation, and sustainable development, highlighting the UN’s enduring role in global dialogue and solutions.

There is no denying that the multilateral system needs reform. Institutions like the United Nations have, at times, struggled to fully address today’s challenges. But abandoning them is not the answer. Instead, we must invest in and strengthen the mechanisms that enable nations to work together because climate and water challenges do not recognize political borders.

Opportunity to lead

By supporting climate action, including through aid, investment, and diplomacy, major players have an opportunity to lead. Supporting climate change mitigation and adaptation, sustainable water management, and regional cooperation not only stabilizes vulnerable regions but also promotes development and fosters global goodwill.

While focusing on domestic issues is a legitimate priority for any government, some challenges require global collaboration. Climate-related problems, whether they involve water, energy, food, or migration, cannot be solved in isolation. They demand coordinated action, joint research, data sharing, financing, and policy harmonization.

Crucially, global climate cooperation is also a matter of national interest, as it safeguards economies and preserves peace. Kazakhstan stands ready to do its part. We hope our partners across the world will join us.

The writer, an adviser to the president of Kazakhstan, is the special representative for international environmental cooperation.