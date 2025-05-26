AI won’t take your job, it will probably create a new one for you - opinion

It’s almost impossible to go a day without reading another article about AI’s impact on the job market. Just earlier this month, tech giant Microsoft announced expected layoffs, noting that a significant portion of its code is now generated by AI tools — following a similar move made by Google at the end of 2024.

But alongside these developments, the true transformation brought on by artificial intelligence runs deeper — and is even more significant. AI is extending technology and code into new domains, demanding not only technical coding skills but also a deep understanding of processes, human-centered thinking, and holistic insight. As a result, the rapid integration of AI is already giving rise to entirely new professions:

Video Engineering – AI is revolutionizing the world of production. We’re already seeing how it’s possible to generate high-quality films using prompts, stunning visuals, and professional-level sound. With tools like Sora, Veo3 and others entering the scene, there’s a growing demand for engineers and creative professionals who can produce, refine, and assess AI-generated content — ensuring it’s accurate, original, and visually compelling. Companies in automated content creation are already hiring in this field, and the niche is expected to grow significantly over the next two years.

Prompt Engineers – These are the professionals who craft precise instructions for AI systems. They hold specialized expertise in guiding AI behavior, defining business or operational requirements, and ensuring the output meets specific needs and expectations.

Data Engineering – These professionals are responsible for developing and managing the datasets and models that power AI. Demand for them is steadily increasing, as data is the essential fuel behind AI — the foundation of its learning and performance capabilities.

AI-Powered Cybersecurity – A growing number of cyberattacks are now being carried out using AI tools. This creates a pressing need to distinguish between real threats and bot-driven attacks. As a result, cybersecurity professionals with deep technical knowledge are in high demand — and commanding even higher salaries — in a field that was already marked by robust demand and competitive compensation.

Much more than a software update

The accelerated integration of AI into businesses and operational processes is far from over — in fact, it’s only just beginning. Like any major transformation, it operates in two directions: on the one hand, it renders some needs obsolete, but on the other, it introduces a profound opportunity — a shift in mindset, faster workflows, and a renewed focus on core value rather than just technical execution.

That’s why the way we talk about careers must evolve as well. There’s no denying that our work is going to change dramatically, and we can't ignore the trends or the layoffs that have already occurred — and will likely continue. But at the same time, we’re presented with a rare opportunity to grow alongside AI, create new employment paths that align with who we are, and take our careers and technology to the next level.

Adopting this mindset won’t just keep us relevant — it will make us more in demand than ever before.

