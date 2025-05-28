The rental market is no longer fit for the way we live - opinion

Over the past decade, how we live and work has undergone a fundamental transformation. Careers are more dynamic. Remote work is widespread. Professionals are increasingly mobile, relocating between cities and countries with ease.

Travel has become more accessible, and lifestyles have become more fluid. In response, industries have adapted. Airlines now offer flexible tickets. Ride-hailing and car-sharing services have replaced traditional car ownership. Even governments are recognizing the need for change by introducing digital nomad visas to attract global talent.

Yet despite all this progress, the traditional rental market remains outdated—rigid, bureaucratic, and disconnected from modern realities.

These shifts are not hypothetical—they are already reshaping how millions of people live. A generation ago, it was common to stay in the same job and city for decades. Today, frequent career transitions and the ability to work from anywhere have created a mobile workforce. Professionals, freelancers, and students are relocating across cities and countries as part of their daily lives. Other industries have adapted to meet these needs, yet housing remains stuck in the past.

Flexible, modern rental solutions are often described as “the future”—but this shift is already underway. Continuing to view it as something distant is outdated.

Anyone who has tried to rent an apartment in Tel Aviv understands the frustration. Despite high demand, countless properties sit empty while securing a rental becomes an exhausting ordeal. Long-term leases with restrictive clauses, unfurnished apartments requiring extra time and cost, and a process burdened by outdated bureaucracy make finding a home more difficult than it needs to be. And the challenges don’t end once the lease is signed—tenants must negotiate terms, buy furniture, transfer utilities, and deal with unexpected costs.

This is not just an inconvenience; it’s a barrier to mobility and flexibility.

It doesn’t have to be this way. A modern rental model—one offering fully furnished, move-in-ready apartments with flexible mid-to-long-term leases and all-inclusive billing—would eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy and meet the demands of today’s renters.

This is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity for professionals splitting time between cities, employees on short-term relocations, freelancers, international students, and returning citizens. Even families waiting for home renovations or young people exploring new neighborhoods before committing to long-term leases are being forced into outdated agreements that don't align with their needs.

The world has changed. Our expectations have changed. Flexibility is no longer optional—it’s a requirement. The demand for a better rental experience is clear. The time for the rental market to evolve is now.

The writer is Denis Brodetzky, CEO of Blueground Israel