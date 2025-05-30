Israelis must remember to consume media wisely - editorial

The ways to express the anger, frustration, absurdity, and clarity of purpose after 600 days of war – 600 days in which 58 people and bodies are being held captive and ransom by a jihadist terrorist group – are limited.

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets in protest on Wednesday, demonstrating to everyone – including the hostages in Gaza who might be watching, as released captives have testified – that returning the hostages is at the heart of the Israeli public, and that people who were kidnapped from their beds and from a music festival deserve to be brought home.

News ratings and website clicks skyrocketed when dozens of protesters stormed into Metzudat Ze’ev, Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv. Some of them tied themselves to structures outside the building, while others gathered inside near the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a sit-in protest for 600 minutes to mark the 600 days.

Outside the building, a second demonstration erupted, with protesters blocking access roads, lighting bonfires, and attempting to prevent employees and visitors from entering.

Two police officers were injured during the protests and taken for medical treatment. One of them sustained a broken arm after being attacked by demonstrators. The police arrested 62 suspects. Determined protestors managed to access the balconies of the Metzudat Ze'ev building where the Likud has its Tel Aviv HQ, and hang posters calling out the ruling party. (credit: AVIV ATLAS)

After about four hours, the police removed the protesters.

One of the protesters said: “We are conducting a nonviolent protest on the steps that lead to the head of this state who is managing it as though there are no hostages; as though time is not running out.”

Protest leaders celebrated the event as a major achievement. In activist messaging groups, they shared this message: “Dear friends, yesterday the protest movement carried out a brilliant mission – seizing the stronghold of the criminal [Netanyahu]... This marks a turning point in our struggle, and in the days ahead, we’ll prove the movement still has strength.”

This touches on a wider dialogue on the effectiveness of protests and of specific protest methods, and whether those are always – or in this case, specifically – legitimate.

When images and footage of Metzudat Ze’ev circulate, they are blown out of proportion. They are provocative to watch and can elicit a visceral response from people – in both directions – by those who support and those who condemn.

Violence at the Jerusalem Day Flag March

The same can be said of the Jerusalem Day Flag March. Jerusalem Post reporters heard nationalistic chants that could incite racial violence, including: “We will burn your villages!”

Most of the tens of thousands of youth marching for Jerusalem weren’t violent or racist. The videos published by left-wing organizations are also provocative to watch.

The much broader truth is that the majority of the Israeli public favors a deal: Time is running out for the hostages who are still alive, as they endure starvation, torture, and sickness that worsen by the day.

A poll published in January – just ahead of the ceasefire – found that 73% of the respondents favored an immediate deal, while 19% opposed it. Another poll, published in March, which queried both Jewish and Arab Israelis, found that 75% of Jews and 80% of Arabs supported making a hostage deal before the fate of Hamas is determined.

A third poll, published last week, found that just over half of the respondents (53%) believed a hostage deal is being stalled due to political reasons, and that Netanyahu’s priority is to remain in power, which is driving the war.

The sentiment of “They aren’t playing by the rules, so why should we?” is a dangerous path to walk down. Because at the end of the day, what we are trying to repair and build is a country in which the democratic rule of law is maintained, and everyone can be assured of their physical safety.

The way to do that is by legitimate means, which is nearly all of the demonstrations. The anger and frustration are valid, and protests are a legitimate way to express them. But not every method is valid, even if the broader goal is.

When the more visceral footage circulates, it is essential to remember the larger goal: Consume media, especially social media, wisely, and notice if those appearing in the videos represent the broader group or not.