‘Israel killed JFK’: Another antisemitic conspiracy levelled against the Jews - opinion

Are you ready for the latest antisemitic, anti-Israel emanation from the fever swamps? You had better sit down and have a bucket nearby while reading this; otherwise, you’ll keel over.

Here it is: Israel killed president John F. Kennedy. ‘Twas the Mossad that did the dirty deed. Why, you may ask? That is because this man did not exactly see eye to eye with the Israeli government.

This is the considered opinion of Ron Unz, an antisemite’s antisemite.

Let us allow him to speak for himself on this matter. In his 2022 book titled Conspiracy Theories: From the JFK Assassination to the 9/11 Attacks, Unz starts off on a scholarly note: He features a somewhat sad-looking, frowning JFK holding a sign stating “Israel killed me.”

Whereupon Mr. Unz follows up this opening salvo with the following statement: “Although there exists no smoking gun proof implicating Israel and its Mossad in the JFK assassination, there is an enormous mass of circumstantial evidence that they played a central role in the conspiracy, and they certainly stood very high with regard to means, motive, and opportunity.

Moreover, no other organization has such a remarkably long and bold record of very high-profile political assassinations, with many of the targets having been important Western leaders, even including American presidents.” FOUNDING PRIME MINISTER David Ben-Gurion in conversation with US president John F. Kennedy, 1961 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

To be sure, the IDF has indeed brought to justice several mass-murdering terrorists guilty of killing innocent Jewish civilians. And now we “learn” that this includes other “American presidents”? Oy vey.

A look at the evidence

What is this “circumstantial evidence”? Here are a few bits of it: JFK and Israeli leadership diverged as the former inspecting the latter so as to prohibit nuclear weapon capability. But presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden were also highly critical of Israeli actions. The latter in particular continued to slow down the transfer of munitions to the Jewish state. This threat was held over the heads of the IDF if they did not fight the terrorists ranged against them with one hand behind their back. There was a lot of talk of taking the prime minister of the country “out to the woodshed” for a stern talking to.

Presumably, the Mossad has assassinated these two former US presidents as well? They are still alive, you tell me?

Here is some more “circumstantial evidence” buttressing Unz’s claim: “Michael Collins Piper, a longtime journalist at The Spotlight, began exploring the possible connection to Kennedy’s subsequent assassination…As I began reading some of the most popular and important books in the Kennedy assassination genre by leading researchers such as David Talbot, James W. Douglass, and Roger Stone, I noticed that they carefully excluded any mention of Piper’s work, apparently regarding it as just too radioactive to even acknowledge.”

This is surely a smoking gun. A few authors ignore the work of a journalist? Case closed.

But Unz piles on: “As an example of this strange situation, the bibliography of Talbot’s 2007 book contains almost 140 entries, some rather obscure, but has no space for [Piper’s] Final Judgment, nor does his very comprehensive index include any entry for ‘Jews’ or ‘Israel.’”

No more need be said on this issue. The failure to mention Piper, Jews, or Israel is definitive.

Unz further edifies us with this startling bit of evidence: “Stone’s book...also strangely excludes ‘Jews’ and ‘Israel’ from the long index and Final Judgment from the bibliography, and Douglass’s book follows this same pattern.”

With evidence of this sort, namely none, Unz claims that JFK was not the only US president considered to be under the Mossad gun. There was also “Israel even considered the assassination of president George H.W. Bush in 1992” and “Harry Truman’s daughter Margaret reveal (sic) that Zionist militants had tried to assassinate her father using a letter laced with toxic chemicals in 1947 when they believed he was dragging his heels in supporting Israel.”

With the magnificent, definitive, thorough evidence put forth by this scholar, I have now become a devotee of Mr. Unz.

We destroyed the industries of the horse and buggy, as well as for Kodak cameras, typewriters, and the hula hoop. Hey, you don’t see many of them around lately, do you? What more evidence do you need to demonstrate Jewish responsibility?■

Walter E. Block is the Harold E. Wirth Eminent Scholar Endowed Chair and professor of economics at Loyola University New Orleans and author of more than two dozen books. https://walterblock.substack.com.