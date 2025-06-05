Education is the key to rebuilding the North - opinion

In the aftermath of Hamas’s attacks on October 7, 2023, Israel faces one of the most pressing and complex challenges in its modern history: how to bring families displaced from the North back to their homes, and how to ensure that the communities they return to are stronger, safer, and more resilient than before.

At the heart of any long-term solution is one foundational pillar: education. Rebuilding homes and infrastructure is essential, but without access to quality education, we will neither convince families to return nor attract new ones. Education is what makes families feel safe, rooted, and hopeful. It is the single most important driver of long-term stability and growth in northern Israel.

However, returning to the pre-October 7 status quo is not a viable option. During their displacement, many families were temporarily relocated to central Israel, where they experienced better resources and more advanced educational systems. Now, having seen what high-quality education looks like, these families have new expectations, and they deserve to see those expectations met. Asking them to return to under-performing schools is not only unrealistic but also unjust.

Reimagining education in northern Israel

This disparity is not new. The education system in the North has long suffered from neglect. For years, these communities have lacked the national investment and attention needed to ensure equitable opportunities.

The tragedy of October 7 and the war that followed did not create this gap but exposed the disparity more starkly. In this moment of crisis, addressing these systemic failures has become urgent and more morally compelling than ever. The fires in Kiryat Shmona (credit: Eyal margolin / Flash 90)

Yet out of this hardship comes a rare opportunity: to reimagine what education in northern Israel can and should be. This is our chance not just to rebuild, but to elevate; to create an educational system that not only matches the center of the country but sets a new standard altogether.

The importance of this cannot be overstated. Without a modern, high-quality education system, there will be no meaningful recovery in the North. Communities will not thrive, and families, especially young professionals, will not return.

As we’ve seen in the United States, people are willing to uproot their lives for better schools. If we want families to choose the North, to come back and stay, we must give them a reason. That reason starts with schools they can believe in.

The transformative power of education

This is about more than academics. Education reflects national values. Investing in education, especially on the periphery, is not just about training tomorrow’s workforce. It’s about securing the future of Israel’s society, security, and resilience.

At Friends of Israel Sci-Tech Schools, we have long believed in the transformative power of education. That’s why we are stepping up to help lead the effort to rebuild northern Israel through improved schools and advanced pedagogy.

We work with national and local partners, including government agencies, NGOs, and philanthropists, to ensure that the North doesn’t just recover but flourishes.

Since October 7, we have accelerated our work on the ground, focusing on building and expanding high-quality, innovative educational environments that meet the needs of today’s learners. We are not replicating outdated systems; we are designing forward-looking schools that prepare students for a global, fast-changing world.

Our initiatives center on iSTEAM education – integrating innovation, science, technology, engineering, art, and math – to prepare students not just for tests, but for life and work in the 21st century.

We are also investing in programs that strengthen community engagement and expand access to higher education in the Galilee. By creating new academic pathways and local opportunities, we’re helping young people stay connected to their communities and to the North. Our vision is holistic: rebuild infrastructure, raise standards, and anchor communities through opportunity.

This moment demands bold thinking and decisive action. Friends of Israel Sci-Tech Schools has the experience and partnerships to act quickly and effectively, but we cannot do it alone.

The government must treat this issue with the urgency it deserves. Rebuilding northern Israel isn’t just about returning to normal; it’s about building a future where people choose to live, raise families, and contribute to the national fabric. If we succeed in creating schools that meet the needs and dreams of Israel’s next generation, the rest will follow.

Education is the key to recovery. It is also the key to growth. Let us seize this moment – together – to transform the North into a place not just for return but for renewal.

The writer is the chairman of Friends of Israel Sci-Tech Schools.