The moment of reckoning: Israel and the Diaspora must stand united - opinion

A couple of months ago, I had the privilege of arranging and participating in a delegation of leading rabbis from the Religious Zionist movement in Israel to Jewish communities in Europe, which included visits to Paris, Munich, and Vienna, as well as high-level meetings with Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, president of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), and Dr. Ariel Muzicant, president of the European Jewish Congress.

The group was led by Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, head of the most prominent yeshiva of this movement. More recently, I attended a conference of European religious Zionist rabbis in Paris, where Rabbi Eliezer Melamed, a distinguished halachic authority (religious judicial expert), made his first-ever trip outside Israel.

These unprecedented visits were born from an increasingly important understanding from rabbinical leadership in Israel that European Jewish communities are in need of support. However, in both instances, the rabbis were surprised to learn of a challenge they hadn’t anticipated: that the developing relationships of Israel’s current government with the populist far-right in Europe – which the rabbis themselves often supported – were creating significant difficulties for these communities.

These meetings underscore the need to explain the complex and potentially divisive dynamics now emerging.

The events of October 7 and their aftermath have cast a long shadow, not only over Israel and Gaza but also over the relationship between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, specifically in Europe. In the immediate wake of the attacks and the subsequent surge in global antisemitism, a sense of shared vulnerability initially forged a closer bond between Israel and the Diaspora.

Yet, as the anecdote above illustrates, though the solidarity from the European Jewish communities remains strong, it is now being tested by a growing divergence in perspective, particularly concerning the rise of right-wing political forces in Europe and Israel’s approach to them. This divergence threatens to erode the very foundations of the relationship between Israel and the Diaspora.For many European Jews, the resurgence of right-wing movements is a chilling echo of history. The rhetoric and policies of these parties often bear uncomfortable similarities to the ideologies that led to the Holocaust. These political alliances today are predominantly based on anti-immigrant policies, which often target the Muslim minority.

These policies, in turn, create heightened tensions with Muslim communities, which can also lead to friction in already fraught relations between the Jewish and Muslim minorities. For the Jewish communities in Europe, it is not, as one Israeli rabbi claimed, “remembering the sins of the past of these parties,” but rather a deep understanding of the current danger that frighteningly reminds many of the polarizing “otherness” of the 1930s Nazi era that led to the Holocaust.

Additionally, the nationalistic agendas of these parties clearly state their intent to curtail Jewish (and Muslim) religious life, rituals, and identity – such as religious slaughter and circumcision, as well as Holocaust remembrance, which equates to a death warrant for the future of Jewish life in Europe.

Considerable alarm

It is thus with considerable alarm that many in the Diaspora view the increasingly warm relations between these parties and the Israeli government. This is not to suggest that all right-wing parties are inherently antisemitic. However, the normalization of extremist rhetoric and the embrace of figures with a history of antisemitism cannot be ignored.

Furthermore, the European Jewish communities, like many Israelis, find it increasingly difficult to ethically stand by many of the radical and racist statements made by official Israeli governmental representatives, as well as the depictions of violent attacks by settlers on Palestinians, as portrayed by the international and local media outlets, and the lack of a complex counter-narrative.

This in turn is causing a deep chasm for the communities – between their support of Israel and the democratic ethics that are the foundational core of the Jewish communities in Europe.

The willingness to overlook these concerns by the official Israeli policymakers and representatives sends a dangerous message to Diaspora communities: that their safety and security, as well as their perspectives, are secondary to Israel’s political calculations. In general, there is a feeling of a palpable lack of appreciation within Israel for the challenges faced by Diaspora communities navigating this complex landscape.

Israel’s governmental approach appears to be driven by pragmatism. In a world of shifting alliances, they seek allies wherever they can find them. Some Israelis argue that these right-wing parties offer strong support for Israel’s security interests, a welcome and much-needed change from the biased criticisms from the Left, and therefore prove that their sins of the past should be forgiven – as Israel does not have the luxury of waiting for perfect partners.

A dangerous gamble

However, this embrace of the far Right is, in my opinion, a dangerous gamble. Both the current right-wing agenda in Europe and in Israel share a lack of comprehensive, inclusive plans for the future that offer hope or viable solutions for coexistence, instead enhancing the fear of the “other” and undermining positive existing and potential possibilities.

While Israel’s current government seems to believe it has the means to take its time to navigate its challenges in Gaza, the West Bank, and its future in the volatile Middle East, European Jewish communities face a more precarious and immediate reality; without complex solutions, their existence is immediately threatened.

While some might see this as proof that there is no future for Jews outside of Israel, this is not the stance of the leadership and members of Europe’s Jewish communities, who have dedicated unwavering effort to building a viable future for themselves, despite all the challenges they face.

It is important to note that even those who look solely at the immediate interests of the State of Israel should not forget that the Jewish communities in the Diaspora not only protect their own interests but also serve as an important bridge with the surrounding society and international policymakers in support of Israel’s national interests.

Additionally, they serve as a critical bridge for those who may wish to make aliyah in the future.

European Diaspora communities find themselves in an increasingly difficult position. The initial surge of support for Israel by many European countries after October 7 has, in many cases, been replaced by increased scrutiny and criticism, with the local Jewish communities bearing the brunt of anger directed at Israel’s policies.

They are blamed for actions they have no control over and face pressure to disavow or distance themselves from Israel.

While European Jewry is largely exposed to biased reporting and criticism of Israel through local news outlets, they often lack the resources and knowledge to effectively counter these narratives.

This is because Israeli and international Jewish news sources rarely address the specific issues that dominate European headlines (such as the dire civilian situation in Gaza, the death toll, or the perceived strikes on civilians, etc.) and even when they do, they often fail to engage with them in a nuanced and comprehensive manner.

Israel’s hasbara

One of the key issues is Israel’s hasbara (public diplomacy) efforts. Traditionally seen as information dissemination, perhaps hasbara can be recoined as “hasbarat panim” – creating a positive ambiance of understanding.

Too often, historically, these efforts have been a one-way street, with Israel disseminating information about its needs. Effective hasbarat panim must be a two-way dialogue, where Israel actively seeks to understand the challenges faced by Diaspora communities and incorporates their insights into its messaging.

The recent forum on antisemitism led by Minister Amichai Chikli in Jerusalem, which was widely criticized for its warm embrace of extreme right-wing European politicians, serves as a stark example of how not to engage with the Diaspora. This important event created an unprecedented rift, with leading figures and organizations disassociating themselves – highlighting the urgent need for a more collaborative and understanding approach.

Israel has much to gain by listening to the Diaspora; their experiences and perspectives can offer valuable insights into how to combat antisemitism and build stronger relationships.

The path forward requires a frank and honest conversation. Israel must recognize that its actions have consequences for Jewish communities worldwide. It must be more discerning in its alliances and avoid legitimizing forces that threaten Jewish life in the Diaspora, or at least create channels of communication on these matters.

Diaspora communities, in turn, must be willing to engage in constructive dialogue with Israel, understanding the precarious situation it is in.

Recently, when discussing this issue with a political advisor of one of the aforementioned rabbis, he claimed that “The time has come for the Jews in the Diaspora to realize that what is good for Israel is what is good for the Jewish people.” My response is that I fully agree, but perhaps listening attentively to Jews in the Diaspora can broaden perspectives and assist those in Israel in understanding what is “good for the Jewish people.”

This is a moment of reckoning. The relationship between Israel and the Diaspora is too important to be sacrificed on the altar of political expediency. By acknowledging the challenges and working together to find common ground, we can ensure that this bond remains strong and resilient, capable of weathering even the most turbulent of times.

Only then can we ensure a future where Jewish communities around the world can thrive, secure in their identity and their connection to the Jewish homeland.