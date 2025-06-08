Building Jewish resilience: A three-year journey with Jewish Federations of North America – opinion

A lot can happen in three years.

When I began my term as Jewish Federations of North America’s board chair in the summer of 2022, the country was finally coming out of the COVID pandemic, a crisis that took a significant toll on Jewish communal life. During that time, I devoted myself to traveling across the country, to communities large and small, hoping to provide support.

Already, the tide of antisemitism in the country was rising, chillingly exemplified by the hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. Our ambitious, large-scale response, LiveSecure – the $130 million initiative I chaired to build professional security programs in every Federation community – was in its early stages. It has since led to the development of over 100 new secure community initiatives, which have helped countless Jewish institutions improve security.

Yet, I would have been hard-pressed to imagine the series of emergencies that lay ahead, emergencies that underscored the enduring – and indeed, heightened – significance of the role our Federation system plays in Jewish life.

These unimaginable events have not only tested our resolve but have illuminated the indispensable role of our collective strength, unwavering commitment to one another, and profound connection to our core Jewish values.

Diaspora Jews volunteer in wartime Israel on a program by Masa, January 2024. (credit: Courtesy)

Jewish Federations of North America prove importance of tzedakah

As Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks z’’l advised, “This is how to deal with adversity: Wrestle with it, refusing to let it go until it blesses you, until you emerge stronger, better, or wiser than you were before. To be a Jew is not to accept defeat.”

First came the invasion of Ukraine, which brought a new period of immense difficulty for our community, forcing us to witness displacement and devastation.

Our Federations’ swift response showed how vital our commitment to tzedakah (charity) truly is.

In times of profound human suffering, our ability to come together and help isn’t just admirable; it’s at the heart of who we are. Our collective efforts resulted in nearly $100m. raised and distributed to provide life-saving humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

THE BRUTAL Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 brought unimaginable grief and a new level of profound challenge. The sheer scale of violence and the ensuing humanitarian emergency demanded an immediate and substantial response. This campaign has been met with extraordinary generosity, with close to $900m. raised and over $700m. already allocated to support the urgent and long-term needs on the ground.

And, of course, the tragic murder of two Israeli embassy workers outside the Capital Jewish Museum two weeks ago and the attack in Boulder, Colorado, that followed shortly after have caused us to redouble our efforts on security. The security apparatus we have built has prevented so many similar attacks, but we need to continue to do much, much more, including advocating for greater government funding for Nonprofit Security Grants.

These moments, while deeply painful, have served to remind us of the vital role Jewish Federations play in overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles. Our deep ties in local communities and strong partnerships with leading organizations in the fields of security, disaster relief, humanitarian aid, and education mean that when a crisis hits, we are uniquely positioned to convene our community and act immediately.

Perhaps most importantly, no matter what emergency or pressing concern is front and center at a given moment, we never let go of our commitment to ensuring the Jewish future, working every day to support Jewish schools, social services, Jewish community centers, summer camps, pre-schools, kosher food pantries, holocaust survivors, and our Jewish communal work in Israel and 70 countries around the world.

We not only address immediate needs but long-term, strategic ones, bringing to life Jewish Federations of North America president and CEO Eric Fingerhut’s vision of flourishing Jewish communities that are healthy, safe, caring, welcoming, inclusive, educated, engaged, involved, and connected to Israel and the global Jewish people.

AS I transition to immediate past chair, I carry forward not just lessons learned but a profound optimism. Susannah Heschel reminds us that Jewish tradition “is not just a collection of texts and laws but a living conversation across generations.” It is precisely this living conversation that will guide us through the challenges that lie ahead, and I am eager to continue participating in it.

While we have done so much in the past three years, the work is not yet done, and I will stay actively involved with Jewish Federations, as I have since my college days at the University of Pennsylvania. My next Federation chapter will focus on building our community’s resilience and growth, with a continued emphasis on stronger community relations alongside safety and security in the face of rising hate.

Connecting young adults to their heritage and Israel remains vital for shaping the next generation of engaged leaders. As we face off against growing misinformation, we must proactively shape our narrative and foster a deeper understanding of who we are.

In that spirit, our strength will come from being innovative, collaborative, and united as we navigate the road ahead. We must continue to adapt to the evolving challenges of antisemitism, strengthen our connections with Israel in a dynamic global environment, and cultivate vibrant and inclusive Jewish life for all who call our community home.

This requires embracing new technologies, fostering intergenerational dialogue, and empowering the diverse voices within our community. Having witnessed the unparalleled dedication of our Federation system, I am brimming with confidence in our collective ability to shape a thriving Jewish future.

As I step into this new phase, I am eager to continue contributing to this vital work, learning alongside you, and supporting the ongoing efforts to build communities that are not only safe and secure but also vibrant centers of Jewish life, learning, and engagement – a vision that feels more essential than ever to realize for generations to come.

The writer has been serving as board chair of the Jewish Federations of North America.