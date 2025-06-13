This week, American Jews received even more unwelcome news. Intelligence expert Kerry Sleeper testified to the United States House Subcommittee on Counterterrorism that the current carousel of violence targeting the Jewish community in America could take at least a decade to abate.

Antisemitic incidents in the US have hit increasingly historic highs in recent years and have included widespread violent attacks, the vandalism and desecration of synagogues and holy sites, and a steep increase in online harassment.

What is particularly disconcerting is that antisemitism no longer resides solely on the fringes of society. It has become increasingly normalized across the political spectrum, showing up in left-wing academic circles, far-right nationalist rhetoric, and even mainstream discourse.

Jewish identity is increasingly politicized and misunderstood, especially on campuses and in public discourse.

Protesters gather at a main entrance in front of Columbia University during convocation, in New York City, US, August 25, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS) American Jews today are often forced to navigate a complex tapestry of social, political, and religious challenges. These pressures are not isolated; they intersect with broader trends and themes affecting American society, including polarization, identity politics, and global instability.

On college campuses, Jewish students often find themselves ostracized or silenced under the banner of anti-Zionism.

While criticism of Israeli policy is fair game in a democratic society, the line between political critique and antisemitism is often times blurred or erased entirely. Jewish students are routinely expected to denounce their identity or distance themselves from Israel to be accepted in progressive spaces.

Simultaneously, on the far Right, conspiracy theories about Jewish power and globalism have been revitalized and broadcast through social media and extremist networks and platforms.

The message is clear: American Jews are under pressure from multiple directions. Whether it’s chants of “Jews will not replace us” in Charlottesville or the demonization of “Zionists” in elite academic institutions, the community is being squeezed into a false dichotomy: either abandon essential parts of Jewish identity or be branded as political pariahs.Complicating the picture is a growing rift within the Jewish community itself, particularly around the question of Israel.

For older generations, the Jewish state often represents a historic triumph and a refuge for Jews in an uncertain world.

For many younger Jews, especially those shaped by liberal or leftist ideologies, Israel’s policies toward Palestinians pose moral dilemmas that challenge their commitment to social justice.

This generational and ideological divide has profound implications. Jewish communal organizations find themselves caught in the crossfire, accused of either being insufficiently critical of Israel or of abandoning Israel in pursuit of broader progressive acceptance. The result is a weakened communal voice, fragmented advocacy, and disillusionment among young Jews who feel alienated from traditional institutions.

For starters, universities must ensure that Jewish students enjoy the same protections as any other group. Freedom of expression is not the freedom to harass, intimidate, or threaten. Jewish life in America should not be distilled to a litmus test on Israeli politics.

Antisemitism must be condemned The fight against antisemitism must be forceful and nonpartisan. Political leaders, educators, and media figures must unequivocally condemn antisemitic rhetoric, regardless of its source. The tendency to excuse antisemitism when it comes from an ideological ally must end. Antisemitism is as pernicious an ideology as racism, sexism, or any form of bigotry.

American society as a whole must rediscover the value of pluralism. In a time of heightened tribalism, Jews are often the proverbial canary in the coal mine, early victims of a broader erosion of democratic norms and civil discourse.

Defending the rights, dignity, and safety of Jewish Americans is not just a Jewish issue; it is, at its root, an American one.

Antisemitism is often a warning sign of deeper societal breakdown. When Jews are targeted, it often signals rising intolerance, polarization, and democratic erosion. Ignoring these trends endangers not only the Jewish community but the broader fabric of American society.