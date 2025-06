Discrimination at the Paris Air Show: Israel had no 'friends' in France - opinion Shame on the French for bowing to whatever political pressure contributed to this decision, and even greater shame on our “friends” who stood by in silence.

French police patrol the perimeter of a closed-off section of the Israel pavilion at the 55th International Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 17, 2025 ( photo credit : REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER )