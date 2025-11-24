The paradox of Iranian wealth: Why high exports are failing the people - opinion
The Iranian economy is entering a dangerous phase of stagnation and inflation, despite securing revenue streams, signalling the nation's lack of wealth.
This picture shows new Iranian bank notes of one million, 500,000, and 100,000 rials on August 3, 2025. The economic commission of Iran's parliament revived long-delayed plans on August 3 to cut four zeros from the counrty's plunging currency, as part of efforts to simplify financial transactions.(photo credit: Atta Kenare/AFP via Getty Images)BySAEED GHASSEMINEJADUpdated: