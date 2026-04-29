Two years ago, The Jerusalem Post reported that enormous billboards could be seen across Israel, showing an hourglass set against the flag of the Islamic Republic, along with a promise that the end of the ayatollah regime in Iran is near. It was marked by a mysterious date: October 28, 2028.

Some of the billboards also carried a line reassuring readers that “hundreds of millions of Evangelicals have Israel’s back,” signed by a cryptic “Jerusalem Prayer Team.”

The billboards evoked a familiar image: the well-known countdown clock in Palestine Square in Tehran, which counts the days until Israel’s alleged “destruction” in 2040.

Kasra Naji of BBC Persian shared a video of one of the billboards with his nearly 145,000 followers, adding, “It’s not only Iranians who ask when they [the Islamic Republic] will go, this is in Jerusalem in the past days!”

Though October 28 may sound like an unfamiliar date to Israelis and many others around the world, it is well known in Iran. It coincides with the 7th of Aban in the Iranian calendar, recognized as Cyrus the Great Day.

A billboard of US President Donald Trump reading ''Cyrus the Great Is Alive'' is seen on the outside of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem. (credit: COURTESY FOZ)

This aligns with historical accounts of Cyrus the Great and his policy of allowing freedom of worship across his empire after conquering Babylon. His encouragement of the Jewish people to return to Jerusalem stands in stark contrast to the current Islamic Republic’s view of the Jewish state.

I believe it is even more true today than it was then: by October 2028, the Persian people will have their country back. Here’s why.

Ending the regime

First, the world’s tolerance for terror is gone. Iran’s regime has survived by exporting violence through proxies and militias, hiding behind politics and plausible deniability. But the world has changed. Terror is no longer excused, rebranded, or ignored. It is identified, isolated, and increasingly confronted. A regime that depends on terror cannot survive in a world that refuses to tolerate it.

Second, the business of terror is being exposed. This regime is not just ideological; it is financial. Terror has created billionaires. Networks of corruption, sanctions evasion, and black-market power have enriched a small elite while ordinary Iranians suffer. And now people see it. When a population realizes it is being oppressed not just for control but for profit, the anger becomes unstoppable. Exposure is oxygen to revolution.

Third, the illusion of “Islamic wokeism” is collapsing. For years, the regime wrapped repression in the language of righteousness. But the younger generation is no longer buying the narrative. They are informed, connected, and fearless. They see hypocrisy clearly. They see a system that preaches morality while enforcing brutality. And once moral authority collapses, political authority follows it.

Fourth, a leader with moral clarity is in the White House, reshaping the global stage. When leaders like US President Donald Trump speak with conviction instead of compromise, it changes everything. It isolates regimes like Iran’s. It strengthens alliances. It empowers those inside Iran who are resisting. History turns on moments like this, when truth is spoken plainly and acted upon decisively.

Fifth, there is an unprecedented partnership between Israel and the United States. This is not just diplomacy; it is alignment of purpose. Intelligence cooperation, military strength, and shared values are creating pressure that Tehran cannot escape. This is a geopolitical force and a spiritual one that cannot be dismissed.

Counting down to a historical change

In Tehran, a clock counts down to Israel’s destruction in 2040. But they are watching the wrong clock.

The real countdown is already underway.

The hourglass has been turned.

October 2028 is not just a date; it is a line in history.

The ayatollahs believe they are permanent. Every empire in history has believed the same thing, right before it fell.

The Persian people will reclaim their nation.

And the world will witness the end of a regime whose time has finally run out.