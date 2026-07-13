America has lost one of the greatest pro-Israel political leaders in its history.

Senator Lindsey Graham was more than a statesman. He was a man of unwavering conviction, uncompromising moral clarity, and extraordinary courage. At a time when too many politicians measured every decision by polling data, Lindsey Graham measured his decisions by principle. He understood that there is a difference between what is popular and what is right, and he never apologized for standing on the side of freedom.

Without question, he was one of the greatest friends the Jewish people have ever had in the United States Senate. He also understood something that too few leaders grasped: the Persian people are not the enemy. The tyranny of the Islamic Republic is the enemy. Lindsey Graham believed the Iranian people deserved liberty, and he believed America had a moral obligation to stand with Israel against the forces of terror.

Few individuals possessed both the confidence and the ear of US President Donald Trump. Lindsey Graham was one of those rare people. He could speak candidly to the president because their relationship was built on trust, loyalty, and mutual respect.

Lindsey Graham, United States Senator (R) from South Carolinaat the 7th Annual JPost Conference (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

In many ways, he was a Daniel to President Trump’s Cyrus, a trusted counselor who understood both the gravity of history and the importance of decisive leadership.

That relationship was evident even in their final days together. Trump was preparing to fly to Israel, yet before making that journey, he chose to spend additional time golfing with Lindsey Graham. That simple decision spoke volumes. It revealed a friendship that extended far beyond politics. It reflected a bond that few people ever shared with the president.

I believe Lindsey Graham’s death will impact Trump more deeply than the passing of anyone else during his presidency. Political allies come and go. Advisors change. But trusted friends who have stood beside you through battles, victories, criticism, and history are almost impossible to replace. Lindsey Graham was one of those men.

I had the privilege of calling Lindsey Graham my friend. He attended the US Embassy Gala that I hosted, and over the years I came to respect him not only for his political leadership but for his character. He was gracious, thoughtful, courageous, and utterly committed to the principles he believed would make America stronger and the world safer.

His legacy will not be measured only by legislation passed or speeches delivered. It will be measured by the lives he influenced.

Today America mourns the loss of a great senator. Israel mourns the loss of one of its strongest defenders. Countless friends mourn the loss of a loyal companion whose word could be trusted and whose convictions never wavered.

Some voices become quieter with time. Lindsey Graham’s will not. His challenge to confront evil, defend freedom, and finish the work that remains will continue to echo long after his passing.

May God comfort his family, strengthen his friends, and grant President Trump wisdom as he carries forward the burden that his trusted friend believed must never be abandoned.