As new Knesset is sworn in, Israel's Anglo community awakens - comment

A week or so ago, as the new Knesset was being sworn in, something remarkable and unprecedented happened. For arguably the first time in Israel’s history, the Anglo community, Israelis who originate from English-speaking countries, came together to successfully fight for an issue of importance to us.Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, most immigrants have been unable to see their parents, adult children, brothers and sisters whom they left behind when they immigrated to Israel. Obviously, we are living in extraordinary times and to prevent the spread of the virus, measures needed to be taken.However, even after the virus spread has massively been on the retreat and the skies are once again opening, there seemed to be little interest or pressing concern about allowing the vaccinated relatives of Israelis to come visit, with all the necessary precautions to be taken.While there were always exceptions which allowed relatives in to Israel even during the worst times, as Diaspora Affairs correspondent Jeremy Sharon wrote, “The bureaucrats in charge of the application process were so unaccommodating, and the bureaucracy required was so opaque and onerous, that many applicants for entry were rejected despite having the right to enter.”This led to a mobilization of Anglos, along with other largely Western immigrants, to affect change and put pressure on the decision-makers to amend the rules. Activists on social media organized demonstrations outside the Knesset, others lobbied government officials and members of Knesset, and thankfully, the pressure succeeded.New rules were instituted which allow any vaccinated or recovered non-Israeli citizen with a first-degree relative in Israel to come and visit. Documents would be provided, PCR and serological tests would be administered, but the obstacles would be cleared.This was a direct result of a strong and unified communal action. At the demonstrations online and on the streets were secular, traditional, religious and ultra-Orthodox, Left and Right, and new and veteran immigrants alike.The Anglos had been awakened.For well over a year, The Anglo Vision has long advocated the coalescing of our community around a vision of unifying positions that can affect change, development and progress, and above all, contribute to our beloved homeland.We argued that just like other groups and communities in Israel, the way we can effect change is through unifying Anglos around positions that we agree upon, regardless of political, ideological or religious affiliation.TENS OF THOUSANDS of Anglos have rallied to this cause, and the first-ever poll of Anglo attitudes amply demonstrated that English-speakers in Israel seek an opportunity for their voices to be heard and a seat at the table.While the question of how to achieve that remains open and up for discussion, it is clear that in the last year the Anglo community has been awakened.Of course, we are not a monolithic community, but our shared experience allows us a different vantage point from Sabras and immigrants from other parts of the world. Our constant calls for government and political reform in our increasingly paralyzed political system is because we have witnessed and participated in other systems, unlike most Israelis who have only ever experienced the current Israeli system of democracy.We do not want Israel to become a little America, Canada, Britain or Australia. We want to add our knowledge and values to the melting pot of ideas that is the ongoing miracle of the State of Israel.When we started The Anglo Vision, we heard many legitimate complaints and assertions why we, the Anglos, out of all other communities, cannot unify. However, over time these objections have started to melt away, as our model was understood.More importantly, as Israelis first and foremost, we are always looking for ways to make our country even better. As Anglos, we are equipped with certain experiences and “best practices” to share possible alternatives.Every great immigration has left its mark on this country for the better.Now it is time for the Anglos to make a contribution as a community.Our political paralysis and the coronavirus pandemic have presented each of our fellow nine million citizens with a great challenge.To affect change, it is clear that greater numbers can achieve what individuals might not be able to do.The successful opposition to the entry regulations have demonstrated that greater than anything else, and now we must build on this achievement.As a community, the Anglos have been awakened. Now the challenge is creating momentum so we finally have our voices heard and achieve a seat at the decision-making table.The writer is founder of the Anglo Vision and founder and dean of The Barkai Center for Practical Rabbinics and Community Development, an organization dedicated to building Israeli society one community at a time by successfully bringing Diaspora models of community-building to Israel. Contact us at TheAngloVision@gmail.com.