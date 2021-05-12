The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Bennett needs an emergency to become PM, but he has nothing - opinion

The only emergency at hand is the threat that Bennett will, once again, fail to pass the electoral threshold in the next elections and forever thereafter.

By OPHIR FALK  
MAY 12, 2021 22:12
IRONICALLY, THE closer Yamina leader Naftali Bennett comes to forming a government, the more he distances himself from the legitimacy he yearned for. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
IRONICALLY, THE closer Yamina leader Naftali Bennett comes to forming a government, the more he distances himself from the legitimacy he yearned for.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
 Once Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s mandate ended last week, Naftali Bennett declared the country is in dire need of an “emergency government.” 
When asked what the emergency is, the former right-wing leader went mum. “I’m not at a loss for words, just preoccupied” he said.
The truth is that there is no national emergency. Israel stands strong. Its external enemies are licking their wounds and have never been weaker. Israel has enjoyed the most secure decade in its people’s illustrious history: A decade with the least number of security-related casualties. 
The economy is surging again, as the most successful national vaccination campaign in the world has enabled Israel to become virtually COVID-19-free, a “green” country. With the lion’s share of its citizens vaccinated, Israel has once again become an international model to follow – “a light unto the nations.”
As Israelis will soon be free to travel the world, Bennett’s original campaign slogan – “Not Corona-Not Relevant” – is utterly irrelevant. The only emergency at hand is the threat that Bennett will, once again, fail to pass the electoral threshold in the next elections and forever thereafter. Any other argument is, as Joe Biden once said – a bunch of malarkey.
Bennett had what it takes, on paper at least, to one day be a bona fide candidate to lead Israel. But his obsession on becoming prime minister, even at the cost of breaching the basic pledges he made on the eve of elections and backed by only seven seats is making many sick to their stomach. 
He has become a mockery and referring to him as a prime minister-designate denigrates the post. For the first time in Israel’s history the nation may swear in a prime minister heading a party with 17 seats in the Knesset (Yair Lapid); or, for the first time in the history of democracies – a prime minister heading a party of seven seats (Bennett). 
A prime minister with seven mandates – one-fifth the size of Netanyahu’s party – fueled by a burning hatred of Netanyahu and ingested by incitement and deception, will go down as the most anti-democratic and reckless political maneuver ever carried out in Israel – perhaps anywhere.
It will be the first time in the history of democracy that someone with less than 5% of voter support is sworn into office. The mainstream media and well-funded left-wing NGOs who warned and were dreadfully fearful for Israel’s stability and democracy under Netanyahu are now applauding the seven-seat stunt, illustrating that hypocrisy is limitless.
Bennett’s political ploy will probably end once Netanyahu’s tenure ends, as its key objective is to remove the candidate who time after time receives the most votes. It is the only issue the parties in the anti-Netanyahu camp can agree on. Netanyahu has clarified he is prepared to spearhead the opposition. It is tough to say what will happen thereafter. 
It has been suggested that a temporary diplomatic solution to the political mayhem is to appoint an acceptable right-wing interim prime minister. Someone with no long-term political aspirations, who has helped change the world, has proven policy making capabilities, uncompromising integrity, highly regarded in Israel, the US and the world over. Unfortunately, former ambassador to the US Ron Dermer is not a Knesset member, and no one else fits the job description.
One thing is clear. Netanyahu will go down in history as the longest-serving and one of the most consequential leaders in Jewish history. A leader who signed four peace and normalization agreements with important Muslim nations, without giving up an inch of land or firing a single shot. A leader who secured Israel’s borders better than any of his predecessors and unleashed the prowess of its economy like never before.
Ironically, the closer Bennett comes to forming a government, the more he distances himself from the legitimacy he yearned for. Despite his pleas, the Left will never accept him, and the Right will never forgive him. If Bennett persists to join the anti-Netanyahu camp and serve as a six mandate Prime Minister – he will be remembered as a political Bennettict Arnold.
The writer is the author of Targeted Killings, Law and Counter-Terrorism Effectiveness: Does Fair Play Pay Off? a research fellow at the International Institute of Counter Terrorism in Herzliya and the founder of Acumen Risk Ltd.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett israeli politics emergency
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Jewish, Arab coexistence on a knife's edge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to defeat Hamas in the narrative battle, too - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader

How Palestinians lost Jerusalem to Israel - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Jews for liberal values: Critical thought not thought control - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

When did a left-wing government become a danger? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
2

Temple Mount violence: Netanyahu says Israel protects right to worship

Border Police officers clash with worshipers at the Temple Mount, Friday, May 7, 2021.
3

Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - Watch

Fire at shipyard in Bushehr, Iran, July 15, 2020
4

Chinese rocket Long March 5B crashes near Maldives

Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang
5

Agency working with US military wants Jews to apologize for killing Jesus

An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in Passion Play as part of Good Friday celebrations at the Sanctuary of Kalwaria Zebrzydowska near Krakow, Poland April 19, 2019.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by