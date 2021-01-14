The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Between Abraham Accords, Biden, Abbas recalibrates PA’s diplomacy

Added into the mix of challenges are the coronavirus pandemic and the PA’s governability problems

By EITAN DANGOT  
JANUARY 14, 2021 20:36
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas (right) greets then-US vice president Joe Biden in 2010. Abbas seized upon the election of Biden as an opportunity to position himself as a positive actor. (photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas (right) greets then-US vice president Joe Biden in 2010. Abbas seized upon the election of Biden as an opportunity to position himself as a positive actor.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
In recent weeks, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has taken several significant decisions aimed at returning to the negotiating table with Israel with a tailwind of support from the incoming US administration.
The PA’s objective is to return to the position it held before the US president Barack Obama’s administration left office in 2016, while adjusting to the fact that they must adapt to the dramatic developments that have altered the Middle East landscape in recent months, the most significant of which is the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the Gulf states.
Abbas understands that a marginalized PA will endanger the continuation of his rule in the West Bank and threaten the entire legacy he wishes to leave behind.
The PA has been battered by the significant blows it absorbed during the Trump years. The outgoing US president discarded all previous conventions and initiated a process that shattered the status quo, shaking the pillars on which the PA was founded.
The Abraham Accords, under American sponsorship, dealt the most significant blow to the PA to date by leading the Sunni Arab world to differentiate between its relations with Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, thus enabling normalization to begin.
The US recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and there was no American call to evacuate any settlements as part of US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Deal of the Century.”
Added into the mix of challenges are the coronavirus pandemic and the PA’s governability problems, made worse by its decision to stop receiving tax transfers for several months, creating a budgetary crisis and hitting government salaries hard.
Ending security and civilian coordination with Israel created an additional challenge, as did the alienation to the PA’s rule felt by some Palestinians themselves, who reject the PA’s corruption.
The straw that broke the camel’s back was a series of accusations against the PA by a Saudi official, who represented the view of the Saudi royal family, accusing the PA and its leaders of being inept, corrupt and harmful to regional interests.
Abbas was forced to recalculate. He seized upon the victory of US President-elect Joe Biden as an opportunity to position himself as a positive actor. In addition, Abbas has begun to accept the normalization accords with Gulf states, and has stopped criticizing them in public. Abbas understood that should he fail to take these steps, the PA could well collapse.
He has green lighted a rapid resumption of coordination with Israel, while recoiling from Hamas, and canceling ‘reconciliation’ talks with the group.
Abbas is adjusting to the new reality, and has demonstrated an ability to read the map correctly. As the 85-year-old PA president surely nears the end of his long term, he is taking steps such as the resumption of the receipt of tax funds from Israel in order to salvage his legacy.
By doing so, Abbas has stabilized his rule and created a new opening for a dialogue that he will manage with the Biden administration, while working to close the wide gap that exists between the PA and Saudi Arabia, a powerful Sunni lead actor.
Hamas, for its part, is facing a deterioration of its position at this time, as the multi-pronged crisis in the Gaza Strip widens.
Gaza is reeling under the effects of the pandemic, and an ongoing economic crisis.
It suffers from high unemployment and its population has practically zero purchasing power. Hamas faces deep isolation. Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt is opened for only limited amounts of time, and the virus is spreading in the crowded Strip.
Hamas’s great fear is a domestic unraveling of its rule, a fear that has led Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to seek new ways to improve the Strip’s situation. Sinwar, who has neutralized the influence of Hamas’s overseas leadership, is still pursuing the buildup of his terrorist army in Gaza and maintains high readiness to strike Israeli targets and cause loss of life and destruction, but war with Israel is far from his desired preference under current circumstances.
Still, Hamas could create provocations that may be intended to push Israel into a new arrangement with it, but which could also spill over into conflict at any time.
The author, a retired IDF major-general, is a publishing expert at MirYamInstitute.org and former Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.


Tags Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority Palestinians diplomacy Joe Biden Israeli Palestinian Conflict Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

IHRA definition is useful - antisemitism must be fought on all forms

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Trump, Capitol riot show dangers of violating invisible values - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
David Wolpe

Parashat Va'era: Despair and destinations

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by