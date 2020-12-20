The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Biden administration must counter Iranian terrorism - opinion

There is a clear reason why the United States has labeled Iran a leading state sponsor of terrorism for decades.

By SHIRI MOSHE  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 19:16
Head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Mohamed Raad gestures as he speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 22, 2020. (photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)
Head of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc Mohamed Raad gestures as he speaks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon October 22, 2020.
(photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)
Slovenia recently joined a growing band of European governments that have fully recognized Iran’s foremost proxy group, Hezbollah, as a terrorist organization. The designation – the latest announced by a member of the European Union, which currently only partially bans Hezbollah – emphasizes both the progress made in exposing the threat of Iran-backed terrorism, and the continued urgency for Washington and Brussels to hold the regime and its proxies to account.
Slovenia’s decision follows those of several European counterparts that have already moved to comprehensively blacklist Hezbollah, most notably Germany and the United Kingdom, and brings their policies in line with the United States, Canada, Japan, Israel, the Arab League and some Latin American countries. Yet the seemingly indisputable admission that Hezbollah is a terrorist organization unfortunately still faces resistance in important quarters. In 2013, the EU finally banned the Iranian proxy’s “military wing,” but stopped short of proscribing its “political wing.”
Most EU member states have since relied on this incomplete designation, with the foreign minister of Spain acknowledging just last week that her country does not outlaw Hezbollah’s “political wing” because the EU does not. This unfortunate permissiveness has enabled Hezbollah to recruit, raise funds, and propagandize on foreign soil, with critical implications. One Israeli official stated last month that donations made to ostensible humanitarian, educational and welfare programs “still make up 30% of Hezbollah’s budget.”
The artificial distinction between Hezbollah’s wings rests on a long-debunked narrative that the Shi’ite group is not unified – a fallacy Hezbollah itself derides but that nonetheless grants it a veneer of legitimacy. It is a stunning concession offered to an organization that at Iran’s direction bombed a Jewish community center in Argentina in 1994, killing 85 people and wounding hundreds. In 2012, on the 18th anniversary of the atrocity, Hezbollah blew up a bus full of Israeli tourists in Bulgaria. A pregnant woman and five others were among the dead, while more than 30 others were wounded. That year, Iran and Hezbollah were also linked to plots against Israeli or Jewish targets in Thailand, India, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kenya and Cyprus.
Hezbollah and other organs of Iranian terrorism have only continued plotting attacks. Indeed, an Iranian diplomat recently went on trial in Belgium for allegedly plotting to bomb a dissident rally in France. Yet perhaps the most damning examples of their malfeasance can be found in the Middle East, where Iran has played a pivotal role in fomenting chaos and exacerbating sectarian divisions.
SINCE HEZBOLLAH launched a war by abducting and killing Israeli soldiers in 2006, the group has amassed a stockpile of some 130,000 rockets and missiles in Lebanon, which it seeks to convert into precision-guided munitions with Iranian support. This arsenal has predictably drawn Israeli concern, risking the outbreak of conflict in a country already ravaged by the corruption that empowers Hezbollah. At Iran’s behest, the group also came to the aid of Syrian President Bashar Assad as he stood accused of deploying chemical weapons, and extended support to Houthi insurgents in Yemen and Shi’ite militias in Iraq – themselves an important part of Iran’s web of clients and proxies.
Iran sustains this network in order to reshape the regional power structure in favor of its own imperialistic ambitions. It notably includes Sunni groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, reflecting a streak of pragmatism by the Shi’ite regime in Tehran that seeks to portray itself as a bulwark against Sunni jihadists while tolerating them when interests overlap. Indeed, recent reports about the assassination in Tehran of Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, an al-Qaeda operative indicted over his alleged role in the 1998 US Embassy bombings, once again raised questions over Iran’s harboring of al-Qaeda leaders.
There is a clear reason why the United States has labeled Iran a leading state sponsor of terrorism for decades, and why it is vital for the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden to remain focused on countering the long arm of Tehran. This is particularly relevant if Washington re-enters the 2015 nuclear agreement, which in its current iteration will both legitimize Iran as a nuclear threshold state and grant it much-needed economic relief. As in the past, Iranian military spending can be expected to significantly increase once sanctions lift, making it critical for Washington and European powers to counter any corresponding increase in Iran-backed terrorism their diplomacy brings about.
For the EU, this should include a comprehensive ban on Hezbollah. Such a designation will allow the bloc to maintain relations with Lebanon, as the US, Canada and others have demonstrated, while aligning its policies with stated anti-terrorism commitments. It can also shed further light on the nefarious nature of the Iranian regime, which seeks to depict itself as a victim of unprovoked Western aggression, and signal a much-needed will to stand firm against Iran-backed terrorism.
The writer is a senior policy analyst at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy.


Tags Hezbollah Iran Terrorism Joe Biden us iran
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's election system must be reformed - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by