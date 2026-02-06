The US's virtual embassy to Iran issued a travel warning on Friday, reiterating a call urging all US citizens to "leave Iran now," and providing a list of open border crossings at the time of the advisory.

The warning to leave the country first appeared in a travel advisory on January 12 amid ongoing nationwide protests.

The warning describes "Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and ongoing internet blockages," adding that the Islamic Republic's regime "continues to restrict access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks."

Additionally, the State Department-run site warns that "airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran."

US citizens are warned, therefore, to "expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkey," and are advised in the latest warning to have a plan to depart Iran that "does not rely on US government help."

Iranians wait by a border crossing between Iran and Iraq in Basra, January 15, 2026; illustrative. (credit: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI)

Citizens are also warned that flight cancellations and disruptions can occur with little notice, and to avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, monitor local media, and keep mobile phones charged.

Iran treats all citizens as Iranian regardless of dual national status, US warns

The travel advisory also provided information on how US citizens could leave Iran, noting that dual US-Iranian nationals must leave on Iranian passports and that Tehran does not recognize dual nationality and will treat all dual nationals as Iranian citizens.

Further, any US nationals would be at risk of questioning, arrest, and detention, and showing a US passport could be a reason for Iranian authorities to detain someone, the advisory warned.

The advisory also noted that land borders with Armenia, Turkey, and Turkmenistan are open, while Azerbaijan's land borders are "closed to routine traffic," and advised against travel to Afghanistan, Iraq, or the Pakistan-Iran border areas.

The advisory also highlighted how to contact the Swiss embassy in Tehran, which "serves as the protecting power for US interests" in the country.