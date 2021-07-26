The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Big reprieve for foreign students seeking visa entry to Israel - opinion

This process will free students of the burden of going through the rigorous application process on their own and will help students focus on studies and not bureaucratic paperwork.

By ZVI GLUCK  
JULY 26, 2021 21:26
Students at the Mount Scopus campus of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem earlier this year. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Students at the Mount Scopus campus of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem earlier this year.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
In recent months, the process of getting student visas for Israel has been an exceptionally challenging and lengthy process, with months-long waits that created tremendous financial difficulties and other significant hardships. 
Amudim has been working closely with the Israeli Consulate in New York and was blessed to be able to develop a system by which countless students were able to receive their visas without long wait times for appointments.
Fortunately, thanks to concerted efforts by individuals and government agencies, a new system has been implemented that will allow thousands of students to travel to Israel seamlessly and swiftly. 
This new system, created through the tremendous efforts and dedication of officials at the Interior and Foreign ministries and Rabbi Nechemya Malinowitz of the Igud of Yeshivas and Seminaries and Eretz Hakodesh, allows schools to seamlessly submit visa requests for students ages 16 through 25. 
This process will free students of the burden of going through the rigorous application process on their own and, best of all, will allow thousands of students to receive their entry permits and focus on their studies instead of bureaucratic paperwork.
Students ages 26 and up are still able to contact Amudim for assistance by visiting our student visa page at www.amudim.org/visa, which is updated regularly. 
We at Amudim are grateful to have had the opportunity to help Israel-bound students over the last few months together with our devoted partners at the Israeli Consulate in New York, and are confident that the new system will benefit thousands.
We appreciate the trust placed in us by the many parents and students whose continued patience and respect for the application and approval process allowed our team to focus on getting visas issued as efficiently as possible.
As we have seen over the last several months, Israel often makes travel changes without any notice and we remain committed to updating our travel page, www.amudim.org/travel, as quickly and efficiently as possible.
We look forward to the days when traveling to Israel can return to what it once was. Until that time, we thank everyone for their continued patience and understanding.
The writer is the CEO of Amudim.


Tags travel students visa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

For Israel, Olympics always carry extra emotional baggage - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI

My Word: Between Ben & Jerry’s and ‘Ahed’s Knee’

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s bad for Israel when the US has a dim view of itself - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs

Has the IDF lost the willingness to fight? - opinion

 By HILLEL FRISCH
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by