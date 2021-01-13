The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Black-Jewish ties make the US better - opinion

The ramifications of the “against all odds” electoral victories for Warnock and Ossoff – who ran as a team, proudly touting their Black and Jewish identities – are profound.

By MARC SCHNEIER  
JANUARY 13, 2021 21:02
Newly-elected Georgia Senators Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff appear side by side ahead of the January 5 runoff election. (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
Newly-elected Georgia Senators Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff appear side by side ahead of the January 5 runoff election.
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
As a longtime advocate for strengthening the historic Black-Jewish alliance that helped to end segregation and secure voting rights for African-Americans during the 1960s, I am ecstatic to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2021 in the wake of the twin election victories in Georgia by Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff – that state’s first African-American and first Jewish senators.
The ramifications of the “against all odds” electoral victories for Warnock and Ossoff – who ran as a team, proudly touting their Black and Jewish identities – are profound, especially in the wake of last week’s insurrection, including the horrific waving of the Confederate flag in the US Capitol. A majority of Georgians let their voices be heard and votes counted by picking two outstanding individuals to represent their state.
By winning the two Georgia Senate seats, Warnock and Ossoff put the Democrats in control of the Senate, ensuring that Sen. Kamala Harris, soon to be America’s first female vice president, will be in a position to break a 50-50 tie and enable Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to become the first American Jew to ascend to the position of majority leader of the Senate. The election of Ossoff and Warnock, who is senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the renowned church where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once preached, will it make possible for the Democratic-controlled 117th Senate to pass legislation, bringing us closer to the fulfillment of Dr. King’s long-delayed dream of an America in which people are judged by the content of their characters rather than the color of their skins.
In the early years of the 20th century, Georgia, the so-called Empire State of the South, was a crucible of racism, in which Blacks were stripped of the right to vote and were forced to live in economic deprivation according to codes of strict race separation. From 1877 to 1950, 586 African-American men, women and children were lynched in Georgia, the largest number of any of the 12 southern states, as was one Jew, Leo Frank, lynched in 1915.
Over the decades, Black and Jewish leaders, including W.E.B. DuBois, Thurgood Marshall, Jack Greenberg, Bayard Rustin, Stanley Levenson, Andrew Young and John Lewis, built a movement to challenge segregation in Georgia and across the South. Ossoff and Warnock see their own close collaboration in the context of that stirring history. Ossoff, 33, a member of The Temple, the flagship Reform Synagogue in Atlanta that was bombed by White supremacists in 1958, served while still a teenager as an intern for Lewis, a hero of the Civil Rights movement and congressman from the Atlanta area before passing away last year. Ossoff wrote on Twitter: “And now a Jewish man (Lewis) mentored and a Black man who was his pastor have been elected to represent the State of Georgia in the US Senate. I know Congressman Lewis is looking down on us today beaming with optimism.” For his part, Warnock evoked the close friendship and collaboration between King and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, stating in a video, “I think Abraham Joshua Heschel, the rabbi who said when he marched with Dr. King he felt like his legs are praying, I think he and Dr. King are smiling in this moment and we hope to make them proud.”
The electrifying victories of Warnock and Ossoff, making Schumer, a Jewish-American senator, majority leader, and Harris, a Black woman, the deciding vote in the Senate, represents heartening evidence that the Black-Jewish alliance is alive, well and revitalized in 2021, 60 years after it played such an outsized role in transforming Georgia, the South and all of America.
Today, Blacks and Jews stand united to defend democracy and protect civil rights. As the Biden administration begins, our two communities, together with Americans of conscience of all backgrounds, are committed to finally bringing to fulfillment America’s long-deferred founding principle that all human beings, regardless of race, religion, orientation or economic status, have an equal God-given right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The writer is a rabbi, president of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding and author of Shared Dreams: Martin Luther King, Jr. and the Jewish Community.


Tags martin luther king georgia Jon Ossof Martin Luther King Jr
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

As Biden takes office, Israel should refrain from aggravating tension

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Trump, Capitol riot show dangers of violating invisible values - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Social media purge of Trump, supporters shows big tech's responsibilities

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yoram Dori

Biden should strive to unite the US, help Israel protect itself - opinion

 By YORAM DORI
David Wolpe

Parashat Shemot: What makes a hero?

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute
4

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
5

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by