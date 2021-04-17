The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Boehner’s banality during the Trump era of the Republican Party

Today he accuses Trump of pushing a “bullshit” lie “without any evidence” that the 2020 election was stolen.

By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD  
APRIL 17, 2021 20:38
FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER John Boehner speaks at the unveiling of his portrait at the US Capitol in 2019. (photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
FORMER HOUSE SPEAKER John Boehner speaks at the unveiling of his portrait at the US Capitol in 2019.
(photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
No party has a monopoly on whack jobs, but former speaker of the House John Boehner makes a persuasive case that many of his fellow Republicans are working overtime to corner the market.
One of the more disturbing – though not at all surprising – revelations in his recent memoir was that the 1998 impeachment of president Bill Clinton was unwarranted. But Boehner felt bullied into going along because House majority whip Tom DeLay convinced him that it would “win us all these House seats” in the next election.
GOP enthusiasm for removing a Democrat for lying about adultery did not extend to Republicans like then-speaker Newt Gingrich, who later confessed to cheating on both of his first two wives. DeLay’s strategy backfired and Democrats actually picked up five more seats, Boehner wrote. DeLay later resigned in a campaign finance scandal.
When far more serious charges of sexual misconduct – including rape – were made by more than 20 women against former president Donald Trump, Republicans seemingly couldn’t care less. Their silence in the current investigation of Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz – begun by the Trump Justice Department – should be alarming. Only one of his GOP colleagues, a party outlier, Adam Kinzinger, has publicly called for his resignation. You don’t need to be clairvoyant to know that had much-lesser charges been aimed at a Democrat, such as the controversy-entangled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the outrage and demands for resignation would be at a fever pitch as, indeed, they have been.

Boehner left Congress before Trump was elected. They played golf and spoke at times, but by 2018 Boehner was saying, “There is no Republican Party. There’s a Trump party.”
Today he accuses Trump of pushing a “bullshit” lie “without any evidence” that the 2020 election was stolen. He also said Trump had incited the “bloody insurrection” on January 6 “for nothing more than selfish reasons.” It might have meant something had he said it earlier, but waiting until his book came out, ala former Trump national security advisor John Bolton, it has a bit of an odor.
Why didn’t he say such things when they could have made a difference, when he was at the peak of his power, instead of letting the Tea Party “whack jobs” and “insurrectionists” take over the asylum?
HE CONFESSES that the Tea Partiers controlled him rather than the other way around, as should be done. That’s his excuse. “They didn’t want legislative victories. They wanted wedge issues and conspiracies and crusades.” He comes across as weak, unlike the present speaker, Nancy Pelosi, whom he characterized as ruthless and formidable.
Don’t get the impression Boehner was a neutral observer. He was one of Gingrich’s faithful lieutenants who, in the words of historian Julian Zelizer, “promoted a dangerous style of smash-mouth partisanship that ignored traditional norms of governance.”
Boehner admits today that partisanship, not reform, was the driving force as Republicans abandoned bipartisanship and civility in pursuit of power and “weaponized ethics rules” in the legislative process. Like Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, he reflexively opposed everything president Barack Obama proposed.
He was a leading player, but soon the beast that he helped create and feed got even hungrier, and the farther-right-wing Freedom Caucus that still dominates the House GOP drove him out in October 2015.
Neither he nor even Ronald Reagan could get elected in today’s Trump GOP, Boehner contends.
He called himself the “mayor” of “Crazytown,” which was “populated by jackasses and media hounds and some normal citizens.” In the former category, he reserved the top spot for Sen. Ted Cruz (“reckless asshole” and “Lucifer in the flesh”), Michele Bachmann (“lunatic”), Sarah Palin (“one of the chief crazies”), Trump (“volcanic temper”) and conservative talkers Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh. These stood out but were not alone in the “chaos caucus” that he said was fueled by “fawning right-wing media and outrage-driven fundraising cash.”
“The legislative terrorism that I’d witnessed as speaker had now encouraged actual terrorism,” he said
Gallup polling reveals the GOP is shrinking, opening the largest gap between the two parties in nearly a decade, with 49% of US adults identifying with or leaning toward the Democratic Party compared to 40% for Republicans and their leaners. The GOP is a minority party that retains its grip on power not by public approval but by masterful gerrymandering and voter suppression.
Boehner’s book, On the House: A Washington Memoir, looks back on his 25 years in the House. It could be subtitled Confessions of an Enabler or Profiles in Cowardice. It raises some very important questions, starting with “What the hell took you so damn long to speak up?” Long after it is too late, he reveals what could and should have been done. 


Tags john boehner republicans Trump Administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The Chief Rabbinate's negative approach to Judaism needs to end

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by