The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Christmas and the future of Judaism in the United States - opinion

Will future US Jews be strong enough to separate Jewish from Christian traditions?

By MICAH D. HALPERN  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 19:32
A DREIDEL made of Christmas lights sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue in New York City earlier this month. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
A DREIDEL made of Christmas lights sits on the sidewalk along Fifth Avenue in New York City earlier this month.
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
It’s not often that I make public confessions, but as the saying goes, ‘tis the season, so here goes: I love Christmas carols. I hum along with the music piped in over speakers in stores and in malls. I enjoy Christmas lights. The sparkle and the glitter and the twinkling red and green lights bring vibrancy to all that they adorn. I enjoy the Christmas season. Christmas movies are heartwarming, people are smiling, and good cheer really is all around.
And I like traditional striped, peppermint, Christmas candy canes. Actually, I have yet to find a single candy cane that is not certified kosher.
Herein lies the rub of living in the United States, living as an engaged and active Jew, a lover of Israel and a Zionist. These are not just holiday with a “small H” symbols, these are Christmas Holiday symbols. They are Christian symbols. They are the trappings of a Christian society, a society in which even today, Christians are the hosts and Jews are guests.
The conundrum is deep.
Jews living in the United States and enjoying all that this great country has to offer are part of a society which is antithetical to Judaism. The claim, heard often and more often this time of year, that the culture of the United States is based on Judeo-Christian tradition, is a myth.
This is not to say that inter-religious dialogue is not important. On the contrary, it is very important. But Judaism and Christianity are very different from each other. They are not to be confused and they are not even similar.
Certainly, there are important values that Christianity and Judaism share, especially when compared to heathens, nihilists and people who have no traditions at all. But that does not make for true kinship. As a cultural label, the term Judeo-Christian is a relatively modern term. It was coined as a tool for liberal writers in America to reclaim the term “Christian,” which had been hijacked by fascists and antisemites.
Liberal writers in the 1930’s such as George Orwell used the term Judeo-Christian to reshape the public conception of Christian ideas.
The original, ancient, theological meaning of the expression Judeo-Christian referred to Jews who converted to Christianity. That theological concept meant that Christianity superseded Judaism – Judaism was taken over by Christianity. Original Christian teachings were found in what Christians call the Old Testament or the Jewish Covenant. Then a New Testament, a new Covenant took over. And so, the old was no longer valid. The old was no longer relevant. The new was an updated version, a better version.
PARENTHETICALLY, THAT is why I refer to their bible only as “The Bible,” and not to the one and only and forever Bible never as the “Old Testament.”
Modern American Jews in the US labor under the impression that Judeo-Christian is synonymous with shared moral and ethical values. While there are shared values between Christians and Jews, that is not a universal – it applies only to those who believe in values, those who value values.
Leading Jewish thinkers explain that dialogue is important, as are shared values, but that to think that Christianity and Judaism meld is incorrect – and dangerous.
Orthodox Jewish thinker Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik taught that Christianity and Judaism are partners in confronting social injustice. They both value the teachings of the prophets, which are all lessons about social justice, but that’s where their similarity ends.
Leo Baeck, a leading Reform Jewish thinker, emphasized that Christianity placed an emphasis on “the completed version,” while Judaism emphasized the “unending process of thought.”
Conservative Jewish theologian Abraham Joshua Heschel used to ask about Christianity: Why do Christians care about what happens after death? According to them, we Jews are all destined to the same end: hell. Heschel’s teachings emphasized paying attention to what you do in this world, and letting God handle what happens in the next world.
Separating Christian culture from Jewish culture is not hard. Because Christian culture is so prevalent, children have a difficult time. A friend, an Orthodox woman, recalled that after her five-year-old granddaughter watched children’s programs and cartoons on her iPad, she asked for a Christmas tree in her home. Dora the Explorer had one. Barney decorated one. Christmas specials were all around her.
It was time for “The Talk,” the talk about Judaism and Christianity.
Having a menorah on the White House lawn right next to the White House Christmas tree is an attempt to create some symmetry. But there is no balance, no equity. The United States is a society based on Christian values.
The uniqueness of the Jewish community living in the United States is that Jews have been so free; that over the past two decades in the US, Jews as individuals have been able to flourish. There have been no barriers, no obstacles. That is remarkable success. But with that success comes a problem. It’s called complacency. It’s a tightrope we walk every day.
Will the next generation of US Jews be strong enough to simply enjoy the Christmas spirit, to hum along with the carols but not go out caroling? Will they be able to separate Jewish tradition from Christian tradition? Or will they light a Hanukkah menorah alongside their own Christmas tree?
I fear for the future of Judaism in the United States.


Tags American Jewry christianity christmas diaspora Christians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's election system must be reformed - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
4 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by