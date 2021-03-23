The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Come together

Now is the time to stop this baseless hatred, find common ground – and even if we can’t love our neighbors, at least let’s respect them.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
MARCH 23, 2021 22:02
Rabbis and Imams release doves of peace at the Isra Dubai Business Forum, December 16, 2020 (photo credit: ISRA DUBAI CONFERENCE)
Rabbis and Imams release doves of peace at the Isra Dubai Business Forum, December 16, 2020
(photo credit: ISRA DUBAI CONFERENCE)
Israel’s election for the 24th Knesset is over. But as we all heave a collective sigh of relief, this is the time to put the divisive, acrimonious and costly campaign behind us, and move on – together.
No matter who wins or loses, the Israeli people must now put politics aside, stop the blame game and the mutual recriminations, and stand together. We need to make sure that the next government represents all the country’s citizens and focuses on what’s important: guiding Israel out of the pandemic, encouraging the economy to bounce back, and helping the hungry and those in need.
President Reuven Rivlin’s office published a timetable for post-election consultations with all the parties, which will ultimately see him entrust one candidate to attempt to assemble a coalition by April 7.
Rivlin will begin consultations with parties and gather their endorsements for the next prime minister beginning March 31.
Once the president has announced a candidate to form a government, he or she will have 28 days to assemble a coalition, with the option of asking for a 14-day extension. 
If the candidate fails to form a government, the mandate returns to the president, who may give someone else 28 days to put together a coalition. If that candidate fails as well, MKs can gather 61 signatures to endorse a third prospective premier. If that doesn’t work, a fifth election will be called.
In an op-ed published in The Jerusalem Post urging Israelis to vote on Election Day, Rivlin noted that the candidate who leads the largest party is not necessarily the one with the best chance of forming a stable government, or the one who will be given the mandate from the president.
“The bitter experience of the last elections has shown us that this is not necessarily the situation,” he wrote. “The person entrusted with forming a government will have to form sensible and responsible connections that will save us from this political roundabout and lead us to political stability so that we can get back to restarting processes in this country that is so dear to us all.”
Menachem Begin, who led Israel from 1977 to 1983, once said: “There will be no fraternal strife while the foe is at the gate.” He, of course, was referring to Israelis uniting during wartime against the country’s enemies.
But now is the time to unite to tackle the challenges at home. Foremost among these is COVID-19, which is still with us despite half the population of nine million being fully vaccinated. We need to tackle the disease as well as its harmful economic and psychological repercussions.
Israel has shown the world what it can do in a variety of fields, from hi-tech and cyber to solar energy and desalination, and most recently for being “the vaccination nation.”
Israel climbed two spots to 12th place in the latest annual World Happiness Report published last week. New possibilities have also opened up with the Arab world after last year’s historic Abraham Accords.
But none of this will matter if the internecine disputes that have led to four elections in two years are not halted.
When discussing the reasons for the destruction of the two Temples, the Talmud differentiates between the causes of the first and those of the second (Yoma 9b):
“Why was the First Temple destroyed? Because of three things which prevailed there: idolatry, immorality, bloodshed... But why was the Second Temple destroyed, seeing that in its time they occupied themselves with Torah, mitzvot and acts of kindness? Because baseless hatred prevailed. This teaches you that baseless hatred is equal to the three sins of idolatry, illicit relations and murder.”
In the pre-election climate, in which every party leader seemed to despise the other, we witnessed some of the most offensive assaults on other communities in Israel’s history.
Now is the time to stop this baseless hatred, find common ground – and even if we can’t love our neighbors, at least let’s respect them.
Just as Jewish families will gather to celebrate Passover at the Seder on Saturday night, so too should we all come together to celebrate what we have achieved as a people. Let’s do all we can to avoid another election.


Tags violence Israeli Election Israel Elections Israel Elections 2021
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Come together

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel has a disease: Fragmentation. Fix it by going out to vote - opinion

 By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Israel Elections: Fourth time's the charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by