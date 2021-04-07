The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Could Ra’am be a Middle East game changer? - opinion

Both sides have had reservations about Abbas, who had spent most of his political career loudly criticizing Zionism. Until now.

By GREGG ROMAN  
APRIL 7, 2021 20:39
RA’AM PARTY head Mansour Abbas leaves the President’s Residence in Jerusalem after meeting with President Reuven Rivlin on Monday. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
RA’AM PARTY head Mansour Abbas leaves the President’s Residence in Jerusalem after meeting with President Reuven Rivlin on Monday.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
 Israelis across the nation tuned in on April 1 to hear Mansour Abbas, head of the Arab Islamist Ra’am Party, give a live televised address. After breaking from the Arab Joint List and declaring its willingness to support whichever of Israel’s two main political blocs offered it the best deal, Ra’am won four seats in Israel’s March 23 elections, the fourth in two years of political deadlock. As it turned out, neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor his rivals won enough seats to form a government without Ra’am’s blessing.
But both sides had reservations about Abbas, who had spent most of his political career loudly criticizing Zionism. Until now. Describing himself as “a proud Arab and Muslim, a citizen of the state of Israel who heads the leading, biggest political movement in Arab society,” Abbas pledged in Hebrew to “courageously champion a vision of peace, mutual security, partnership and tolerance” among Israelis.
Some on Israel’s religious Right complained that he did not swear allegiance to Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. But neither did he once utter the word “Palestinian,” and that put him a world apart from the leaders of other Israeli Arab political parties, who have encouraged their community to join Palestinians in rejecting the legitimacy of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state. Many self-identify as Palestinians rather than Israelis. “There is no such thing as Arab Israeli. We are Palestinian Arabs,” leading former MK Masoud Ganaim complained after the speech.
But the “Palestinianization” of large parts of the Israeli-Arab community has been a bust in terms of improving its welfare. Israeli Arab communities are suffering from high crime rates, housing shortages and other maladies.
Abbas essentially acknowledged that Israeli Arabs must accept that Israel as the national homeland of the Jewish people is here to stay and work within the system to advance their communal interests. This kind of thinking has been compared to that of Jewish ultra-Orthodox parties, which are not enthusiastic proponents of Zionism but have long understood the need for acceptance and accommodation with the secular state.
The response among Jewish Israelis on both sides of the political divide has been electrifying, if far from unanimous. Until now, Israeli governing coalitions have avoided depending on the political support of Arab parties. Now, it is being welcomed by many as not only necessary to escape the country’s political deadlock but as a potentially transformative watershed. 
If Ra’am’s accommodation with the Israeli political mainstream brings real results in meeting the needs of its constituents, rejectionism in Israeli Arab society will recede and other Arab parties are likely to follow suit. The fact that an Islamist party is leading the way will give moderation and compromise more cachet on the Arab street, because it will not be seen as giving up on Arab cultural traditions and heritage.
This could have a knock-on effect among Palestinians on the other side of the Green Line. The Palestinian Authority will lose the unfailing and unflinching support of what it calls the “1948 Arabs” for its rejectionist policies, while ordinary Palestinians will witness up close what can be gained through cooperation with Israel, rather than continuing conflict and bloodshed.
This process will reinforce and be reinforced by the trend toward normalization in the broader Middle East, where the new divide is not between Arabs and Jews, but between those attracted to accommodation with the Jewish state and those who cling to their quixotic antagonisms. But it must begin with Jewish and Arab Israelis alike seizing the unique opportunity that has arisen from the country’s political gridlock and the watershed moment provided by Mansour Abbas.
The writer is the director of the Middle East Forum.


Tags Israeli Arabs Israeli Palestinian Conflict israeli politics Ra'am
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

'Coup': Netanyahu's dangerous rhetoric undermines democracy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Commemorating the Holocaust while building a more tolerant Middle East

 By HOUDA NONOO
Gil Troy

My father, my 91-year-old COVID-19 hero - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
3

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Family members of olim to now be allowed into Israel

Former MK Dov Lipman and outgoing MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh together with around 30 activists demand greater consideration for immigrants at a protest outside the Knesset Tuesday afternoon.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by