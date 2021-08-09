The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
COVID-19 vaccine: Is the thrill gone or is third time a charm? - comment

The general feeling among the over-60s who shuffled in and out was that this third vaccine was not going to be the charm, but a recurring event for as long as COVID is around.

By DAVID BRINN  
AUGUST 9, 2021 16:19
Jerusalem resident Klara Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 vaccine at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem resident Klara Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 vaccine at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
I'm not sure what the headline should be.
Having received the third Pfizer booster shot on Sunday, it wouldn't be an understatement to say that it certainly wasn't as exciting as getting the first two.
Back then, in the heady days of the vaccine rollout against COVID-19, there was palpable a sense of lightness, even euphoria, at the massive makeshift Maccabi clinic that had been erected in the Payis Arena in Jerusalem.
People took selfies, the mood was celebratory. We were going to beat corona… or at least, make ourselves immune to it.
While the latter has been proven more or less correct for the last few months, the former was wishful thinking. That's why the thrill was gone when the third jab was administered at my local Maccabi clinic. The general feeling among the over-60s who shuffled in and out was that this third vaccine was not going to be the charm, but a recurring event for as long as COVID is around.
Amit, an upbeat female army medic who had been called up for reserve duty for a week of nonstop needles, made it a pleasant experience. But the optimism and hope that the nation felt at the beginning of the year that vaccinations might eradicate the lethal virus, have made way for resigned dread that a new normal is upon us.
What are the implications of injecting viruses into our bodies on a regular basis? Do the risks outweigh the benefits? Those are some of the questions Israelis of a certain age are asking themselves, even as they show up for their vaccine. But for half a million 60-plus Israelis – as of Monday at least – the prospect of not being able to see children or grandchildren, especially as the holidays approach, and the likelihood of contracting the virus is a weightier consideration than the fact that very few people on Earth have received a third dose of the vaccine.
Will we be returning for a fourth – or a fifth – dose in the coming months? It's a distinct possibility, as new and stronger variants appear on the horizon. Of course, the third time could be a charm, especially if the government opens it up to under-60s and most of the population takes advantage of the offer.
But that feeling when getting the first and second shots will never return. As Amit said while rubbing my arm with an alcohol swab, "When I did this a few months ago, people were so excited. Today, they seem reluctant, or just sad."
That's a common reaction when you're seeing a movie for the second, or third, time. We don't know the final outcome, but this script isn’t necessarily going to have a storybook Hollywood ending that we all hoped for at the beginning of the year.


