COVID-19: Why do a million Israelis refuse to get vaccinated? - opinion

Recently, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett criticized those who are unvaccinated against COVID-19 , which raised the question, is “attacking” the other side an effective tool of persuasion? According to studies, it can create a “backfire” effect, which makes people believe even more in their conception.

Vaccine hesitancy is not unique to COVID-19. The World Health Organization has defined the phenomenon as a significant challenge, with an estimated 1.5 million children dying each year from diseases that can be prevented through existing vaccines. The organization also found that vaccination hesitancy was linked to concerns about vaccine safety, reliance on fake health information and distrust in the health care system and political leaders.

However, there may be differences in the cause of vaccination hesitancy, between children and adult vaccines. In a study I conducted with Prof. Ayelet Baram-Tsabari and the Science Communication Group led by her from the Technion, and with physicians from the Midaat Association, led by Dr. Itamar Netzer, a gynecologist, we found that parents’ hesitancy to have a COVID vaccine for their children was based mainly on vaccine efficacy, the likelihood that their child will get COVID and the fear of mutations that are harmful to children.

Also, the hesitancy may be based on fake health information. Studies found that 80% of vaccine websites include emotional appeal, which evokes negative emotions such as anxiety and fear, which can lead to high-risk perception and a decrease in immunization rates. Similarly, another study that examined Twitter accounts against vaccines found that they were more likely to express anger than accounts that are in favor of vaccines.

In addition, those who are hesitant differ from each other, not only in considerations but also in emotions, so the outreach efforts directed at them should be customized. Thus, those who have received misinformation against vaccines containing negative emotions will feel more anxiety and fear. These feelings should be addressed empathetically, while presenting extensive information about the vaccine, as the only strategy we have for preventing and reducing the risks associated with the coronavirus.

On the other hand, using an emotional appeal that contains fear will be effective for those who are apathetic towards the virus. For them, the dangers of the virus are exaggerated, so in this case it is important to explain the risks.

Criticism against those who are hesitant is not the right way to encourage immunization, and can provoke the opposite response.

Instead, several action strategies should be adopted. The main one is the establishment of a team, which will consist of medical professionals, researchers from academia and media experts, to examine the considerations influencing vaccine hesitancy; plan and design a media strategy to encourage immunization and to dispel fake health information, which will all be customized to a specific audience. In addition, medical staff will be trained in effective interpersonal communication to encourage vaccination via personal motivation.

Finally, it is important to remember that those who are hesitant and anti-vaxxers have the right to make their own decision, and that must be respected.

The writer is a lecturer and researcher in persuasion and messaging design at IDC Herzliya.