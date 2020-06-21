The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Decision-making

In recent weeks, the White House decided it needs Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz’s support as well, though Netanyahu has the votes to make sovereignty happen without Blue and White.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
JUNE 21, 2020 21:01
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU and Benny Gantz at a Knesset memorial ceremony for slain prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, last year (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU and Benny Gantz at a Knesset memorial ceremony for slain prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, last year
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
In nine days, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be able to bring a proposal to apply Israeli law to parts of Judea and Samaria to a vote in the cabinet, as per the Likud-Blue and White coalition agreement.
Yet the direction in which Israel is heading on this matter is no clearer now than it was when the coalition agreement was signed two months ago.
US President Donald Trump’s peace plan would have Israel extend its sovereignty to 30% of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley and all settlements, with an exact map outlined by a joint Israeli-American committee. Israel would not be able to expand settlements beyond the lines of that map for the following four years, during which the Palestinian Authority would get a chance to clean up its act: Stop inciting to terrorism, stop paying convicted terrorists monthly salaries, start giving its people civil rights, etc. If they did so, they would get a state – albeit a demilitarized one – with massive economic aid.
But now there are other ideas on the table.
The US said from the beginning that its support for Israeli annexation had to go with a buy-in from Netanyahu on their plan, which they got on the day of its presentation. Netanyahu has continued to effusively support the plan ever since.
In recent weeks, the White House decided it needs Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz’s support as well, though Netanyahu has the votes to make sovereignty happen without Blue and White.
Gantz, who at the time was Netanyahu’s major opposition in the triple election season, met with Trump in January and emerged with positive comments about the plan.
But reading between the lines lurks clear hesitation. In all of Gantz’s remarks on the matter, he emphasizes the need to cooperate with Israel’s neighbors and maintain our peace treaties. Jordan, Israel’s neighbor and the other side of a peace treaty, vociferously opposes the plan. The plan also specifically views sovereignty as a first step to send a message to the Palestinians, but Gantz wants Israel and the Palestinians to act together – something that is highly unlikely.
Gantz would, at most, back a smaller step, impacting far less than 30% of the West Bank, and not the Jordan Valley. And though the plan specifically states that Israelis would remain in Israel and Palestinians under the Palestinian Authority, his team has briefed journalists that he does not want to annex any Palestinians.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu has been cagey about the Palestinian state aspect of the plan. In a briefing immediately following the plan’s presentation, Netanyahu’s camp presented it as less than a state. Netanyahu also told the Likud faction that neither the Trump plan as a whole, nor support for a Palestinian state would be brought to a vote in the Knesset. But Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer, who is very close to Netanyahu, wrote in an op-ed in The Washington Post this weekend that the Trump plan “will open the door to a realistic two-state solution.”
Since there’s no specific plan yet, the prep work is not being done. The Defense Ministry has not yet figured out the security implications of Israel taking action; the Finance Ministry hasn’t calculated how much it will cost; the Interior Ministry hasn’t figured out the implications for local government. And the list goes on.
All of this adds up to July 1 fast approaching with our leaders at odds with one another, no one knowing whether Israel will take a major step toward establishing permanent borders this summer.
The impasse was so bad that US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman briefly tried to mediate between the sides in Israel. This week Friedman plans to head to Washington to determine the official White House position on the matter.
But as Friedman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have said, this is ultimately Israel’s decision. And it is a huge decision.
Netanyahu and Gantz need to make their plans clear so there can be a proper process of oversight. Ministers need to be able to review the plan, the Knesset needs to be able to hold discussions, the army needs to prepare its troops and the people – the true sovereign in Israel – can also understand the direction their country is headed.
Decisions like annexation should not be made in the dark or at the last minute. If Netanyahu and Gantz plan to move ahead they need to prepare accordingly. Now is the time to do that.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by