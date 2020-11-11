The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Democrat policy aside, Joe Biden is 'good for Jews, Israel' – opinion

Nevertheless, the Democrats’ approach toward resolving conflicts in our region differs from that of the Likud and the government bloc it leads.

By YORAM DORI  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 21:34
US PRESIDENT-ELECT Joe Biden speaks about healthcare at the theater serving as his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
US PRESIDENT-ELECT Joe Biden speaks about healthcare at the theater serving as his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday.
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
Some people are concerned about the upcoming changing of the guard in Washington, DC, since the United States is Israel’s number-one ally, and its support is critical for our fortification and security.
Since the establishment of the state, American support for Israel has been bipartisan. Both Republican and Democratic presidents have supported us politically and with regard to our security, without exception. Unfortunately, in recent years the conduct of the current prime minister in the American arena has created the impression that Israel prefers one party over the other.
For reasons that he saw as justified, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly opposed senior members of the Democratic Party, and especially its leader, president Obama, one of the friendliest presidents toward Israel, even if his positions did not always match those of the Israeli government. Obama opened up US military intelligence and technology to Israel as none of his predecessors had. The US assisted us in the financing and development of Israeli anti-missile defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and the Arrow.
Against the backdrop of Netanyahu’s approach toward the US Democratic Party, many fear that the new US administration will give Israel the cold shoulder. However, past experience has proven that the alliance between Israel and the US is stronger than any single president or prime minister’s caprice.
Although the American administration does not tend to forget instances of subversion, it seems to me that there are quite a few reasons why the new tenant in the White House will not promote any hostile policies against us.
The primary reason is that President-elect Joe Biden has always been a friend to Israel. For decades, his actions in the US Senate consistently demonstrated support for the Jewish state. Biden’s friendship with Israel stems from a belief in our shared values of democracy, peace and equality. Moreover, as vice president during the Obama administration, he repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to Israel’s security.
The political situation in Israel will also play a significant role in our relationship with the new American administration. The fact that Israel is being led by a dual-headed government could have an impact on Israel’s relations with the new American administration. The Likud bloc led by Netanyahu has shown support for Trump, and the Blue and White bloc led by Benny Gantz has close ties to and shares similar positions with the Democratic Party. And a number of senior Blue and White members have worked closely with Democrats, and even with Biden himself.
Amir Peretz was defense minister when Biden was a senior member of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, at the same time it approved the allocation of extensive funds to equip the IDF during the Second Lebanon War.
Gabi Ashkenazi was later general chief of staff when Biden was vice president in the Obama administration.
Benny Gantz served as an IDF attaché in the US and coordinated security contacts with US top brass.
There’s no doubt that this trio has excellent relations with former and current leaders of the Democratic Party. These personal ties will greatly help Israel overcome any possible hostility felt toward Netanyahu.
Nevertheless, the Democrats’ approach toward resolving conflicts in our region differs from that of the Likud and the government bloc it leads. It is closer to positions held by the Labor and Blue and White parties, such as regarding the two-state solution. As a result, the new administration’s policy for the Middle East will most likely change, and the Democrats will make great efforts to bring Israel and the Palestinians back to the negotiating table to discuss the two-state solution.
Now that the American people have had their say, we must respect their decision. We must thank the Trump administration for all the good it has showered upon us, embrace the new administration, and discuss with them our hopes for a safer Israel.
One final note: The recent election campaign in the US highlighted the polarization of the American people and brought out both overt and covert antisemitism, which at times led to violent attacks against Jews. I am convinced that the composition of the Democratic Party and the president-elect’s conciliatory personality will lead to a decrease in hate speech against Jews, and that it will quickly become clear that Biden truly is “good for the Jews.”
The author served as the political advisor to Shimon Peres starting in 1990.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Gabi Ashkenazi Joe Biden amir peretz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After Erekat's death, it's time for new PA leadership to advance peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
3 Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, former chief rabbi of Great Britain, has died
Lord Jonathan Sacks, theologian, author, and former Chief Rabbi of the UK.
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by