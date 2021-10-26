The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Finding religious tolerance during a Croatia circumcision - opinion

I realized that he was not the only one willing to put aside his own needs for those in his community.

By HAYIM LEITER  
OCTOBER 26, 2021 20:56
THE WRITER performs a circumcision. (photo credit: Courtesy)
THE WRITER performs a circumcision.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
About a month ago, I received a call from a mother in Croatia. “We have no mohel [circumciser] in our region. Can you come when our son is born?”
I happily agreed. Perhaps to ensure my commitment, she recounted that the previous mohalim who had come to Zagreb had done a less than adequate job. I assured her that I would be there.
This was not the first time I’d received a call for a brit milah abroad. I’ve served as a mohel in places such as Spain, Germany, Kyiv and St. Petersburg, just to name a few. Still, this trip would be special because it would be my first time traveling since the onset of the pandemic. 
But I soon realized I had a problem. Prior to speaking with this mother, I had agreed to officiate a wedding around the same time. As the date of the wedding approached, so did the birth. It became increasingly clear that the two events might overlap.
As it turned out, the baby was born a week before the wedding was to take place, so the two happy occasions would be on the same day. Under normal circumstances, I would have given primacy on a first come, first served basis. But knowing the track record of the previous mohalim in Croatia, I had no choice. I had to do the brit milah.
Brit mila (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Brit mila (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
This began my frantic search for an alternate rabbi to oversee the wedding. Due to the short notice, this was no easy task. I was in touch with many colleagues, but everyone was busy. In the end, I was lucky enough to find someone who was not only available but capable.
Upon arrival in Croatia, I went straight to check the baby. While there, I inquired about the other mohalim the mother had mentioned. Whenever you’re brought to another country, there are always politics. Since this event was to be held at the local Chabad House – and I am not Chabad – I wasn’t sure what to expect. 
When I finished meeting with the parents, I continued on to meet the rabbi. Once the pleasantries were out of the way, his first question was whether I do metzitza (oral suction). I assured him that I do, but according to the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef. He had ruled that if there’s any concern of sickness (and COVID would apply), it can be done with gauze. Amazingly, the rabbi didn’t bat an eyelash. He responded, “I’m not the expert in this field. I trust you.” I was amazed at this unexpected response. 
There’s a considerable contingent on Israelis in Zagreb who are mostly there to study medicine. It felt like this entire community showed up to welcome their newest member into the covenant. As it turned out, the father’s brother is a chef, and he and the two grandmothers cooked feverishly to make a delicious feast. I would say that it felt like home, but the food outdid most of the restaurants in Israel.
As I finished the brit milah, I recalled something the Chabad rabbi said in our first meeting. “I just want this family to have a good experience,” he remarked.
I realized that he was not the only one willing to put aside his own needs for those in his community. The rabbi in Zagreb is Chabad, I am Modern Orthodox and my fill-in for the wedding was a Conservative rabbi. 
We all could have easily gotten caught up in our own politics and halachic hang-ups and pointed out what the other was doing “wrong,” but no one did. We all put aside our differences for the betterment of the Jewish people. It wasn’t about us – the rabbis, or our movements. It was about making sure that those we serve had a meaningful and hopefully lasting connection with our tradition.
Please God, may this serve as a model for rabbis all over the world. 
The writer is an Efrat-based rabbi, wedding officiant and mohel, who performs britot all over the world and is founder of Magen HaBrit, an organization protecting both brit milah and the children who undergo it.


Tags Judaism circumcision brit mila croatia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to seriously tackle climate change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
4

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by