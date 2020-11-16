The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Florida Holocaust-denying school principal deserved to be fired - opinion

The Palm Beach Post, the school board decided to once again fire the beleaguered principal after receiving more than 1,200 complaints about its decision.

By EVAN NIERMAN  
NOVEMBER 16, 2020 21:13
Holocaust class takes place in a school with mostly African-American students. (photo credit: JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA)
Holocaust class takes place in a school with mostly African-American students.
(photo credit: JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA)
While everybody was focused on a certain election these past few weeks, an important decision was made in the Florida school system on an issue that has far-reaching consequences: the validity of the Holocaust and truthfulness in general.
The key development in question was a decision by the Palm Beach County School Board to reverse an October decision to rehire a high school principal whose comments sparked international outrage after he refused to declare the Holocaust a “factual, historical event.”
In Boca Raton, former Spanish River Community High School principal William Latson was fired the first time in October 2019, for Holocaust-denying comments he made in a 2018 email to a parent. Latson subsequently appealed the case to an administrative judge, who ruled in August 2020 that the school board had gone too far in firing him.
He was reinstated on October 7, then fired again on November 2, amid a national outcry. According to The Palm Beach Post, the school board decided to once again fire the beleaguered principal after receiving more than 1,200 complaints about its decision.
As a Jewish father of two young children, I find it abhorrent that an educator who lives in a region with one of the largest Jewish populations in the nation could find himself in such a position. That a seasoned school employee could use language that implied the brutal slaughter of more than six million Jews during World War II might not have occurred is astounding and frightening, especially when there’s growing concern about antisemitism throughout the world.
Latson recorded a YouTube video apologizing for his words and insisting that he is not a Holocaust-denier. But as we know, in a world where truths are so readily dismissed in favor of lies, words still matter.
Here’s what Latson said in his video: “When I wrote to a parent in 2018 that as an employee of Palm Beach County Schools, I could not state that the Holocaust was a historical fact, I was wrong. I apologize to the Palm Beach County community, the school board, the school administration, the parents, students, teachers of Palm Beach County, the Jewish community, and everyone offended or hurt by my mistake.”
Sometimes it’s just too little too late. In fact, a Holocaust curriculum has been mandatory in Florida since 1994, which is yet another reason why Latson’s denial of the systematic murder of Jews and other vulnerable communities is such a travesty.
Today, there are only about 400,000 living Holocaust survivors, and most are nearing the ends of their lives. In just a few short years, there literally will be nobody left to give first-hand accounts of the Holocaust to combat misinformation and baseless denial. History is history, and we must never forget, otherwise we risk the horror happening again.
That is why the ultimate decision by the Palm Beach County School Board was the right move. Sadly, despite that fact that the Holocaust was less than a century ago, a recent survey of 1,000 young people found that 63% didn’t know that six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust, and were largely unaware of the tragedy’s massive scope. In fact, 36% estimated the Holocaust death toll at two million people or less, while another 12% said they had “definitely” never heard of the Holocaust or didn’t think they had ever heard of it.
Facts matter, and truth must be preserved for all time. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Holocaust deniers cause lasting damage that includes:
- delegitimizing the suffering of Jews and exacerbating intergenerational traumas by denying Holocaust history,
- codifying antisemitic propaganda under the guise of academic research,
- promoting conspiracy theories about Jewish-controlled governments and media by attempting to undermine a history of horrific suffering, and
- misrepresenting anti-hate campaigns and legislation as “evidence” that Jews control the mainstream media.
The Palm Beach County School Board should be applauded for its courage and for listening to the voices of sanity from within the community. The school board did the right thing by deciding to fire Latson a second time for his irresponsible comments.
Words matter, history matters, and the truth about the Holocaust should not and must not be denied. The school board’s decision shows it, too, believes that to be true.
The Jerusalem Post reached out to William Latson for a comment. He did not respond. 
The author is founder and CEO of a crisis-management firm.


Tags holocaust denial Florida antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak What can explain Netanyahu's sudden concern for Arabs? By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Biden’s likely secretary of defense Michèle Flournoy and Israel - Analysis
FORMER DEFENSE undersecretary for policy Michèle Flournoy, CEO of the Center for a New American Security.
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by