The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Gamzu, Kanievsky battle over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector

With all due respect, Kanievsky may be a great Torah sage, but he is not a medical man.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 20:47
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Prof. Ronni Gamzu have argued over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector. (photo credit: YAAKOV COHEN/FLASH90)
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky and Prof. Ronni Gamzu have argued over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector.
(photo credit: YAAKOV COHEN/FLASH90)
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky who is considered a leading authority in the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) world, sparked controversy this week when he reportedly said yeshiva students should not get tested for COVID-19. According to the Kikar HaShabbat haredi news website, Kanievsky said COVID-19 testing – especially if it ends in positive results – would disrupt yeshiva studies. In a similar vein, Kanievsky ordered yeshiva heads not to quarantine students exposed to virus carriers, as required under Health Ministry regulations.
Gamzu was right to chastise Kanievsky, saying his stand “endangers the haredi public,” even if this triggered the wrath of the haredi community. Haredi representatives resigned from the Coronavirus Advisory Committee, and haredi media demanded Gamzu’s dismissal. “There is serious public indignation among the haredi community over (Gamzu’s) underhanded comment against Torah authority,” read a report in the United Torah Judaism-affiliated newspaper, Yated Neeman.
It did not help matters that coalition chairman Miki Zohar publicly condemned Gamzu for fueling antisemitism by opposing a Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage to the graveside of Rabbi Nahman of Breslov in Uman, Ukraine, on the grounds it would spread the pandemic. Channel 12 reported on Wednesday two Breslov Hasidim in Uman contracted coronavirus, and the mayor voiced concern they may have infected others.
Zohar was enraged by a letter Gamzu sent to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, asking him to block the flights to Uman. “Antisemitism has been increasing since Prof. Gamzu sent his letter to the president of Ukraine, which in fact states that corona-stricken Israelis endanger the Ukrainians,” Zohar tweeted.
The leader of the Breslovers in Israel, Nahman Benshaya, noted that television footage had showed a hassid being beaten by a Ukrainian man at a supermarket in Uman on Monday, telling Army Radio, “Gamzu’s letter has become the bible of antisemitism in Ukraine.”
Higher and Secondary Education Minister and Water Resources Minister Ze’ev Elkin added fuel to the fire by telling KAN, “Gamzu’s letter appears to have become a hit among antisemites inside and outside of Uman. It could end in bloodshed.”
To accuse Gamzu, who is doing his utmost to halt the spike in infections, of spreading antisemitism is scandalous. On the contrary, he is seeking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Israel – among Jews, Arabs and others.
Hundreds of haredi students have been diagnosed with the virus since yeshivot resumed studies on August 23, and the situation is now spiraling out of control.
Binyamin Cohen, director of the Yeshiva Committee Control Center, said at least 500 of the 25,000 yeshiva students in the country had been diagnosed with the virus, while thousands more were put into isolation. Some 200 students at a yeshiva in Carmiel tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.
Major outbreaks have been reported in the haredi cities of Elad, Modi’in Illit and Beitar Illit, as well as haredi neighborhoods of Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Rishon Lezion and Bnei Brak.
According to Gamzu, some 22% of Israel’s total infections are among haredim, with a whopping 80% of new cases in haredi cities. In Beitar Illit, for example, 14% of the people who underwent tests were positive, compared to the national average of between eight and nine percent.
“Unfortunately, we are witnessing a systematic breach of the guidelines,” Gamzu said during a visit to Beit Illit on Wednesday. “Every evening, events are held in the city that violate all procedures, and yesterday (Tuesday), contrary to our instructions, educational institutions in the city were opened. I understand the complexity of the situation, but I now state unequivocally: without increasing enforcement and encouraging inspections, we will be required to make complex decisions that may amount to a total lockdown.”
Gamzu, who was CEO of Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, one of Israel’s leading multidisciplinary healthcare institutions, since 2015 before being appointed the national coronavirus project coordinator on July 23, has high credentials. He previously served as the Health Ministry’s director-general and, at the start of the coronavirus crisis, he was credited with launching a national project for protecting the elderly from infection.
With all due respect, Kanievsky may be a great Torah sage, but he is not a medical man. To protect his followers and students from the virus, he should be encouraging them to undergo testing, follow the regulations set by the Health Ministry and heed the advice of Gamzu. As we approach the High Holy Days in two weeks, now is the time to promote health and healing for all Israelis.


Tags Haredi uman Coronavirus COVID-19 Ronni Gamzu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu, Kanievsky battle over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport The Women of the Wall extend forgiveness to those who wronged them By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Gil Troy Natan Sharansky’s memoirs are a made-in-Jerusalem story By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin Israel needs a new strategy in Gaza By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader With the UAE deal, the BDS movement is over By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
2 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
3 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
4 Israeli doctors to ‘zap’ COVID-19 patients back to health in new treatment
Ichilov Medical team at the coronavirus unit, in the Ichilov hospital, Tel Aviv, Israel, July 28, 2020.
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by