The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Gay conversion therapy and elections: Time to decide

The main issue that might lead us to an election is the state budget, which must pass by the end of August.

By JPOST EDITORIAL  
JULY 23, 2020 22:39
Thousands protest throughout the country after Education Minister Rafi Peretz stated that he supports gay conversion therapy. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Thousands protest throughout the country after Education Minister Rafi Peretz stated that he supports gay conversion therapy.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Here we go, again. An election is now being spoken about as being just around the corner.
Again.
This time: a bill that would make gay conversion therapy a criminal offense passed in a preliminary reading. The ultra-Orthodox parties, which are the cornerstone in the foundation of the coalition, decided to shake things up.
United Torah Judaism and Shas dubbed the bill as one that would “damage the sanctity of the Jewish family.” After the vote, they announced that from now on they will not cooperate with legislative initiatives promoted by Blue and White.
They pointed a finger at the Likud and its leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, who allowed the vote to take place. They also blamed his public security minister, Amir Ohana, the first openly gay minister in the country’s history, who voted in favor of the bill.
It’s not the first time the threat of an election has hovered over this government, which is but three months old. Indeed, despite a promise that it will only deal with combating the coronavirus and the ensuing economic crisis, it seems the government hasn’t had a single moment when it was stable.
It started with annexation. Whether it’s a good idea or not, the government wasted precious time to form a coherent plan on how to deal with the virus and the collapsing economy. For an entire month, Netanyahu and Benny Gantz fought behind closed doors, until the latter came out with a statement at the end of June: everything that is not connected to fighting the coronavirus will wait to the day after.
Another sticking point between the two was a vote to form a Knesset judicial inquiry commission. The vote initiated by MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) was first rejected by the coalition, including the Likud. Netanyahu later changed his mind and allowed his party members to vote as they wished.
The motion didn’t pass, but the damage was done. After the vote, Gantz said the move was a “declaration of war against Israeli democracy.”
Channel 12 quoted an anonymous senior member in Blue and White who said that passing the anti-conversion therapy bill was revenge against Likud for the judicial inquiry commission.
However, all of these are the least of the problems that threaten the future of this coalition.
The main issue that might lead us to an election is the state budget, which must pass by the end of August or else the government is dismantled automatically, and the country will immediately head to an election.
There are reports that Gantz wishes to pass a two-year budget, which would assure a stable coalition until at least the end of 2021, when he is supposed to become acting prime minister.
Netanyahu, on the other hand, wants a budget only for 2020: we have no idea how the next fiscal year will look in the age of COVID-19, he argues, so passing a biennial budget makes no sense.
His critics, however, say this is his way to keep Gantz away from the most important office in the country.
On Thursday, anonymous Likud sources were quoted saying the prime minister wants to create an image of chaos in the coalition, which eventually will give him an excuse to impose an election.
The report linked Netanyahu’s desire for an election to developments in his corruption trial – it was said he wants to take over the Justice Ministry, which is now in the hands of Blue and White.
If the budget doesn’t pass by the end of August, Israel will hold an election in November.
Is this for real?
Israel, and the world, are facing the greatest crisis in the last 75 years – and this is what’s on their mind? Personal and political benefit?
We are used to small politics here, but we have always believed that in times like these, our leaders would know how to find common ground.
Sadly, the longest-serving prime minister and a former IDF chief of staff are proving to us that they don’t know how.
This is the last wake-up call. It’s either work this out and start serving the country – or admit failure.
We deserve better than this.


Tags Haredi conversion bill homophobia conversion therapy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gay conversion therapy and elections: Time to decide By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gov't must learn: 'Shoot, don't talk' to accomplish annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Israeli bat research one of the few pieces of good news amid coronavirus By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Netanyahu won't let any coronavirus czar succeed By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Jewish apathy, Jewish privilege and antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor reinfected with coronavirus 3 months after recovering
MAGEN DAVID ADOM workers, wearing protective clothing, bring a patient to the coronavirus unit at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan this week.
2 Hebrew U. scientist: Drug could eradicate COVID-19 from lungs in days
Nahmias’ Lab at Hebrew University’s Grass Center for Bioengineering
3 Former NYPD commissioner warns US Jews: Protect your communities
New York Police Commissioner Raymond Kelly at a press conference, May 24, 2012
4 Coronavirus: Is it an act of God?
A Jewish Magen David Adom volunteer stands next to a Muslim MDA volunteer.
5 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by