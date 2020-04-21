The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How has Jewish Life changed in 2020? – opinion

From the US to Asia, synagogues are closed, social and religious events do not exist, and individuals and communities keep their relevance “only virtually.”

By EFRAIM CHALAMISH  
APRIL 21, 2020 20:37
Worshipers at the Western Wall adhere to Health Ministry regulations by maintaining social distance. (photo credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Worshipers at the Western Wall adhere to Health Ministry regulations by maintaining social distance.
(photo credit: THE WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)
Jewish life, traditionally full of social interactions and direct communication, has been dramatically transformed in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic. From the US to Asia, synagogues are closed, social and religious events do not exist, and individuals and communities keep their relevance “only virtually.”
But sooner or later it will all come back. And, as I’ve always believed, human nature does not change that quickly, and I am very skeptical about those who believe that COVID-19 will change the way we speak and socialize. Yet, some aspects of Jewish life may change in 2020 and beyond with lasting effect both on the institutional level and private life.
First, public health specialists both in the US and Israel are speaking more and more about a recovery that will send the young and healthy or already infected to the workplace in order to revive the economy, but the high-risk population will stay home or be treated separately.
This differentiation will send thousands of elderly people to a long period of quarantine. This reality will, of course, require a wider economic and social safety net provided by the institutional Jewish community and charity organizations. However, the broader impact is more dramatic.
Most traditional Jewish institutions, from synagogues to national Jewish organizations, have been mainly attracting the older population. Research shows that younger generations are looking for different ways to express their Jewish identity and interests. As a result, the community would have to devise new ways to keep these institutions alive during this generational transition. Millennials would have to rise to the challenge.
Second, Jewish philanthropic giving will have to be reorganized. According to polls, Jews give disproportionately to non-Jewish institutions, such as art and cultural institutions and academic programs. While these for sure would suffer due to closure of buildings and diminished disposable income post-crisis, the healthcare crisis and the ongoing medical needs will put a lot of pressure on Jewish foundations and individuals to change their priorities and restructure their giving. The world and the Jewish community will live with the virus for a while, and Jewish philanthropy will have to adapt. Nonessential needs will take a back seat.
Third, as the US is heading toward an economic recession and all financial assets have been devalued, generally, financial contributions to Jewish institutions and organizations will see a sharp decline.
Moreover, as we live a limited life with the virus moving forward, alternative giving, such as time and physical goods, will be affected. In Israel most charity organizations already moved to survival mode. This new reality calls for great efficiencies in Jewish organizations. Mergers among organizations might be a necessity to save costs and jobs.
Following the Great Recession of 2008 we expected similar dynamics. Yet, in a few years markets rebounded and organizations found new areas of expertise and fundraising. This time, however, things are much more distinctive. And, as many Jewish organizations are less relevant than they used to be, the current crisis may finally trigger the much-required reorganizations.
Fourth, the Jewish world will move from the global to the local, from international affairs to domestic policies. Jewish advocacy around issues such as global antisemitism and providing basic needs and security to Jewish communities globally will still be around. Yet, public health and alternative educational models are domestic topics by nature, which would require domestic and local response. Many Jewish organizations that focus mainly on international affairs and advocacy may lose many of their goals and supporters.
Finally, the novel coronavirus pandemic is the first major threat to the community that impacted all streams simultaneously and similarly. Ultra-Orthodox and Reform Jews have been fighting the same virus in the hospitals and funeral homes. This is a unique opportunity.
Over the last two years, Jewish news was occupied with stories about the America-Israel gap crisis and the radicalization of many Jewish groups in America. COVID-19 is an equalizer of uncanny proportions. It provides a special leadership opportunity for American and Israeli Jews to bring communities together, even if they don’t have much in common during normal days. Send a Zoom invite across the pond.
The Jewish leadership in America has two options. The first, to wait and hope that it will all come back to January 2020. A Jewish version of Groundhog Day. The second option is to start and understand that some hidden long-lasting trends are emerging quietly behind us.
Many claim that the COVID-19 response was too little too late. The Jewish response should not be.
The writer is an international economic law professor, adviser and media commentator.


Tags American Jewry jewish Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New unity government ends 17 months of political stalemate at last By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy To my daughter regarding her canceled Poland mission: Choose life! By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Paul Packer We cannot forget the Holocaust By PAUL PACKER
Efraim Chalamish How has Jewish Life changed in 2020? – opinion By EFRAIM CHALAMISH

Most Read

1 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
2 Trump admin. already working with nascent gov’t to implement peace plan
President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on January 28
3 Dermatological symptoms may be the latest new coronavirus symptom
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
4 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
5 Iran shows off drones that can reach Israel, threat increases
Iranian versions of the American RQ-170 drone which were used in a military exercise in the Gulf in Iran, involving dozens of drones, are seen on the a runway, in this undated handout photo.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by