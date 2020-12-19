The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How not to get vaccinated - comment

My desire to do the patriotic thing and get vaccinated was being tempered with the reality of our medical system.

By DAVID BRINN  
DECEMBER 19, 2020 19:59
Doctor vaccinating patient using the syringe in hospital, Medical healthcare concept, selective focus (Illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Doctor vaccinating patient using the syringe in hospital, Medical healthcare concept, selective focus (Illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
It arrived early Thursday evening in the inbox, amid a query for help from someone stranded in Botswana and a steady stream of stories for Friday’s paper from reporters.
It was the email that we’ve all been waiting and praying for over the last nine months. My health fund, Maccabi, was inviting me to make an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccination.
It was one of the first times that being over 60 years old was paying off, as the email stated that only my select group and medical professionals were getting this early-bird notice. Just call the number and make your appointment and the long nightmare will be over.
How many times this year have we ended a conversation about going to a movie, eating out at a restaurant, visiting friends and family, or planning to travel abroad with the distant hope “once there’s a vaccine... ”
That time is now, my friends. Although a considerable number of people have reservations about getting inoculated with a new vaccine that has been fast-tracked through the usually much longer testing and approval period, I am ready to return to “normalcy” as quickly as possible.
So Friday morning, I called the special asterisked number to make my appointment and a recording answered with a voice welcoming me, followed by the health fund jingle on repeat.
I managed to dust the living room, empty the dishwasher and make a cup of coffee and the recording still droned on. After 20 minutes, I hung up, with the jingle forever etched in my inner ear lobes.
My desire to do the patriotic thing and get vaccinated was being tempered with the reality of our medical system and the likelihood that thousands of other 60-plus citizens were also getting their homes cleaned while waiting along with me.
Maybe there really is no vaccine. Perhaps the plan that the government and health system has devised is to keep us all tied up on the phone indefinitely so we don’t leave home, enabling the infection rate to drop without having to impose new restrictions. At least our homes will be spotless.
Who knows? I’ll probably try to make that appointment again on Sunday. But first, I decided to watch Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein get vaccinated on TV Saturday night. Then, as a precaution, I’ll wait a couple days to make sure they don’t grow second heads or begin speaking backward.
Yes, the day we’ve been waiting for has arrived. It’s just going to take a little longer than expected. Keep your masks handy, continue to obey social distancing regulations, and – a new development – pick up some earplugs, because otherwise, you’re going to hear that jingle on a loop in your sleep.


Tags Yuli Edelstein Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Turkey finally faces the consequences of its actions By JPOST EDITORIAL
After peace abroad, Israel needs peace at home - opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Unmasking the word of the year By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Key to changing next Israeli government: Communication with haredim By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The welcome extradition of Malka Leifer - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by