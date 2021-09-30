The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

How to stop Iran from achieving a nuclear bomb - opinion

The Iranian regime should be brought to the “bomb or regime survival” dilemma.

By MOSHE (BOGIE) YA’ALON  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 20:20
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER/FILE PHOTO)
In his article, “Looking Straight in the Eyes of the Iranian Reality,” former prime minister Ehud Barak correctly analyzes the status of the Iranian nuclear project. His conclusion, however, according to which we have reached the point of no return, is wrong. 
I am familiar with the Iranian nuclear project and have followed it since my tenure as the head of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman) in the 1990s. There’s no doubt it is in an advanced phase, mainly due to the erroneous policy of former US president Donald Trump and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 
Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was signed in 2015, was a severe mistake. Unfortunately, this is not just wisdom in retrospect – since I have warned against this problematic decision even before it was taken in 2018. In the case that Trump made the decision with the encouragement (and some say – “push”) of Netanyahu, then Israel has responsibility for this mistake as well.
The US’ withdrawal from the JCPOA enabled the Iranian regime to unleash itself from the constraints of the agreement, accelerate its uranium enrichment and accumulate more than 3,000 kg. (6,615 lb.) of enriched uranium at different levels (20% and 60%). Consequently, it got as close as one month from accumulating an amount of enriched material that will enable the production of a nuclear bomb (according to The New York Times, which quoted a respected American think tank). Moreover, this move was made against the clear understanding between the P5+1 countries, as well as the strong coalition that former US president Barack Obama’s administration formed. 
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has decertified the Iran deal. (credit: REUTERS)US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has decertified the Iran deal. (credit: REUTERS)
Let me be clear. The 2015 agreement was undoubtedly worse than what we have aspired to and believed is in reach, in light of the Iranian plights. It was a historical mistake in this sense. But a historical mistake is preferable to entirely unleashing Iran from its constraints. Such a move was understandable, though, if Trump and Netanyahu had prepared an alternative plan in case the Iranians would break (as they did) the agreement. However, reality proved they had not.
Indeed, the Iranian nuclear project is in its most advanced phase since its inception in the 1990s, but I do not accept the notion it reached the point of no return, as Barak argues. Accepting that argument is to accept the idea of an Iranian bomb as an irreversible reality, fait accompli, against which there is nothing do to. Had the Iranian regime ignored the pressure it faced during those years, it likely would have already acquired military nuclear capabilities – but that was not the case. 
To reach military nuclear capabilities, the Iranians must decide to produce a bomb. However, in two crucial points in the current regime’s history, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei decided to suspend the project’s progress: in 2003, Khamenei did so for fear that the third target of the US following 9/11 – after Afghanistan and Iraq – would be Iran (simultaneously, Muammar Gaddafi abandoned his nuclear project, without a single shot fired, for fear that Libya will be attacked). In 2012, Khamenei reached the “bomb or regime survival” dilemma due to substantial financial, political and military pressure. His willingness to negotiate with the American government (the “Big Satan”) required some apologetic explanations on his end, but it seemed he had no choice. Unfortunately, poor management of the talks by the Obama administration yielded the above-mentioned bad agreement. 
Thus, the Iranian regime should be brought to the same “bomb or regime survival” dilemma. But how exactly?
First, Israel should maintain strong coordination with the American government, as the current Israeli government – unlike the previous one – does.
While doing so, we must cease talking about returning to the old agreement, which was wrong and is no longer relevant. Gladly, it seems that US President Joe Biden’s administration begins to grasp this notion. 
Moreover, the American administration must be convinced to restore the coalition Trump broke and concentrate its efforts in forming a three-tiered policy: (1) political isolation of the Iranian regime; (2) severe economic sanctions (primary, secondary and tertiary); (3) preparing a credible military option. 
The challenge of forming a coalition is not a simple one; however, it is not impossible. Russia and China, too, were convinced back in 2010 it would better for them to partner with the pressure and sanction Iran. They must be convinced that the American administration is currently determined to execute a similar move and they should join it, otherwise, they will suffer a heavy economic price. The superficial discussion between a full-fledged military offensive or a nuclear Iran, is sinful to the point, in this sense. 
Unless forfeiting basic interests, the State of Israel cannot accept a nuclear Iran, nor can the Middle East, Europe and the rest of the world. Unfortunately, in the past five years, different regimes and governments had postponed the “decision” to their successors instead of dealing with the challenge themselves. The government of Israel must discuss this urging matter with the American administration as soon as possible. 
The author is an IDF lieutenant-general (res.), past IDF chief of staff and former defense minister.


Tags Iran Iran Deal iran nuclear
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stop mistreating IDF soldiers - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Sole survivor of Italy cable car crash Eitan Biran: Saved or abducted?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

We need more like Ruth Wisse in academia - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

It’s not about Iron Dome, it’s about the future - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

Iron Dome: How Israel's stunning success turned into a colossal failure - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by